Noem calls on AG to resign after fatal crash, release of documents

Gov. Noem called on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign Tuesday and announced that more investigative materials into his fatal crash will be released today.
“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well," Noem said in a statement.
Noem's comments come more than five months after Ravnsborg hit and killed pedestrian Joe Boever, and five days after prosecutors announced he would be charged with three misdemeanors but no felonies.
The Journal wanted to ask what made Noem to now decide to call for Ravnsborg’s resignation, but her spokesman Ian Fury said she’s not making any more statements today.
Ravnsborg is “not planning to resign at this time,” said his personal spokesman Mike Deaver.
“We are following the direction given by the governor last week,” Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said in reference to Noem asking the department to release more details of the investigation.
Mangan declined to share when and what kind of information would be released on Tuesday.
Noem’s statement adds to the mounting pressure on Ravnsborg to resign after he was charged last Thursday.
Rep. Tim Goodwin, a Republican whip from Rapid City whose job is to gain support from his fellow lawmakers, said Monday that Ravnsborg should resign and that lawmakers are considering impeachment if he doesn’t.
The House is expected to introduce articles of impeachment Tuesday afternoon.
“It is my hope that Attorney General Ravnsborg resigns rather than going through this investigation and impeachment vote in the House and likely the state Senate,” Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Democrat from Sioux Falls, tweeted earlier in the day.
Noem never said Ravnsborg should step down or take a leave of absence during the investigation and denied reports that she asked him to resign in the days after the crash. She did not call on him to resign last Thursday, after his charges were announced.
Ravnsborg was driving in the highway shoulder near Highmore when he hit and killed Boever, a 55-year-old from Highmore, on Sept. 12, according to prosecutors.
The attorney general said in a Sept. 14 statement that he thought he hit “a large animal." He said he didn't realize he hit and killed a person until he returned to the scene the next morning and found a body “just off the roadway."
He said he found Boever after stopping to see if he could find the dead deer he thought he hit when he was on his way to return the personal vehicle that the Hyde County Sheriff let him borrow to drive home to Pierre the night before. Ravnsborg said he drove to the sheriff’s nearby home to report the body instead of calling 911.
Ravnsborg is charged with unsafely driving outside a lane and careless driving in relation to him hitting Boever. He's also charged with using his phone while driving before the crash occurred.
All three charges are Class 2 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or up to a $500 fine.
Prosecutors said they didn't find evidence to prove that Ravnsborg acted in a way that meets the legal definition of "reckless," a fact needed to secure a second-degree manslaughter charge. Unlike many other states, South Dakota does not have a negligent homicide law, they noted.
Ravnsborg will be issued a summons to appear in Hyde County Court where the case will be overseen by special judge John Brown, the former presiding judge of the 6th Judicial Circuit.
He has not yet hired a lawyer and an initial court date has not yet been set.
Ravnsborg is also expected to face a wrongful death lawsuit by Boever's widow.
