Noem calls on AG to resign after fatal crash, release of documents

The attorney general said in a Sept. 14 statement that he thought he hit “a large animal." He said he didn't realize he hit and killed a person until he returned to the scene the next morning and found a body “just off the roadway."

He said he found Boever after stopping to see if he could find the dead deer he thought he hit when he was on his way to return the personal vehicle that the Hyde County Sheriff let him borrow to drive home to Pierre the night before. Ravnsborg said he drove to the sheriff’s nearby home to report the body instead of calling 911.

Ravnsborg is charged with unsafely driving outside a lane and careless driving in relation to him hitting Boever. He's also charged with using his phone while driving before the crash occurred.

All three charges are Class 2 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or up to a $500 fine.