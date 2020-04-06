Noem closes schools for remainder of semester; updates executive order to businesses

“We’ve seen some states where that’s been really important for them to move equipment to where it’s needed,” she said, noting they’re working with Indian Health Services and the FDA to determine the resources they have as well.

Malsam-Rysdon said the state also has federal funding to help purchase any more ventilators it may need, noting they are in short supply across the nation.

“We have to really actively engage with suppliers both at the federal level and some supply chains they have available, as well as private vendors for those devices,” she said.

Gov. Noem said she spent hours on the phone over the weekend trying to secure ventilators for the state.

“They’re extremely expensive,” Noem said, noting the price ranges from $25,000 to $30,000 each. “I’ve been talking to other governors. If they’re peaking now, can we secure some of their ventilators when they don’t need them anymore? How would we get more from other countries that are already finishing out their spread? Those are all avenues we’re pursuing.”

“Before we get to a situation where we need (1300) ventilators, I’m confident we will have them on hand,” Noem added.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.