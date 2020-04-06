Noem closes schools for remainder of semester; updates executive order to businesses

Gov. Kristi Noem closed schools for the remainder of the school year on Monday, updated a previous executive order for bars and restaurants, and issued an order to Minnehaha and Lincoln county residents.
Schools are now closed for the remainder of the school year, and must switch to remote learning options. Noem had previously closed schools through May 1.
An executive order that Noem implemented two weeks ago has now been updated to include more affirmative language: instead of saying businesses “should” perform business a certain way, language was changed to “shall.” The order lasts through May 31.
“With the science we have today, we know that we cannot stop this virus,” Noem said. “If there was an action that I could take today to stop this virus, I absolutely would do it in a heartbeat. However, because we can’t stop this virus, we need to keep trying to slow it down.”
Relating to tourism, Jim Hagen, secretary of tourism, said there isn’t a sector of the state economy more adversely affected right now than tourism.
“The first week into this pandemic, I heard from one of our hoteliers in the Black Hills who lost $1 million in reservations,” Hagen said.
Vulnerable population
Noem issued a directive to vulnerable residents of Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties to stay home for the next three weeks.
Minnehaha and Lincoln counties have a combined 164 cases of COVID-19 and substantial community spread of the disease. They rank first and second in COVID-19 case numbers.
Noem said those over 65, immunocompromised people as well as those with chronic medical conditions should be the ones to stay home, as they are most at risk for severe or fatal implications if they contract COVID-19.
Chronic medical conditions would include chronic lung disease, asthma, heart conditions, diabetes, liver conditions, chronic kidney disease, people on dialysis, etc.
Noem said 13 of the 24 people who have been hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 also had chronic medical conditions.
“If they have one of those conditions, they need to protect their health and stay home,” Noem said.
Ventilators
The state has 525 ventilators. 50 are in a “state cache” in Pierre, which secretary of health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said could be deployed as needed as the disease unfolds. The other 475 ventilators are in hospitals across the state, and the Department of Health keeps an inventory of them.
“We’ve seen some states where that’s been really important for them to move equipment to where it’s needed,” she said, noting they’re working with Indian Health Services and the FDA to determine the resources they have as well.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state also has federal funding to help purchase any more ventilators it may need, noting they are in short supply across the nation.
“We have to really actively engage with suppliers both at the federal level and some supply chains they have available, as well as private vendors for those devices,” she said.
Gov. Noem said she spent hours on the phone over the weekend trying to secure ventilators for the state.
“They’re extremely expensive,” Noem said, noting the price ranges from $25,000 to $30,000 each. “I’ve been talking to other governors. If they’re peaking now, can we secure some of their ventilators when they don’t need them anymore? How would we get more from other countries that are already finishing out their spread? Those are all avenues we’re pursuing.”
“Before we get to a situation where we need (1300) ventilators, I’m confident we will have them on hand,” Noem added.
Concerned about COVID-19?
