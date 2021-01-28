Noem declines to say whether Biden victory was free and fair

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem refused to acknowledge Thursday that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in a free and fair election.

In her first public comments specifically addressing the election results since Congress certified Biden's victory hours after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Noem refused to say whether she erred by saying in November that election systems were “rigged” and casting doubt on the fairness of the election.

Instead, she said at a news conference, “I think that we deserve fair and transparent elections. I think there’s a lot of people who have doubts about that.”

Noem has condemned the violence at the Capitol, but last week she declined to hold Trump accountable for having a role in it. The state’s three members of Congress, all Republicans, rejected Trump’s false accusations and voted to certify the election.

Noem acknowledged that Trump had a chance to argue his case in courts and the allegations were rejected. She also attended Biden's inauguration earlier this month.