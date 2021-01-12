Noem declines to talk to media after calling Georgia's new senators 'communists'

PIERRE | Facing criticism for accusing two Democrats who won Georgia’s Senate election of being communists, Gov. Kristi Noem has been avoiding taking direct questions from reporters in South Dakota.

The Republican governor said she would not be talking to reporters after Tuesday's State of the State speech, and she cancelled a planned news conference on Monday. Noem, who held news conferences after her State of the State speeches each of the last two years, has been less accessible this week just as the Republican Party faces a reckoning over the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The governor has been a close Trump ally, campaigning for him and lending credence to his efforts to contest the results of the presidential election. But she has limited her comments on the Capitol attack to a pair of tweets.

Last week, she falsely called Raphael Warnock and Jon Osoff, Democrats who won U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, “communists” in an opinion article that was adapted from a speech at the Republican National Convention's winter meetings.

In a tweet the day after the Capitol insurrection, Noem wrote: “There are consequences for how we talk to each other in this country. Today, let’s all pray for healing and peace for our nation.”