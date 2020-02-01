Noem defends critical comments about news media

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem started her remarks before a gathering of newspaper editors and publishers with praise for the work that they do. Soon she was defending remarks she has made about the news media.

Noem talked Thursday to a group of editors and publishers in Pierre for Newspaper Day at the Legislature, sponsored by the South Dakota Newspaper Association.

Noem thanked more than 30 people who work at newspapers for the way they help improve their communities.

“You’re really the heart of every single community,” Noem said. “It really is important work.”

Noem has, at times, found fault with that work. She was asked to respond to a quote from one of her campaign letters that said, “You know as well as I do that we can’t trust the media to tell the truth.” She was asked Thursday if any of the media organizations represented in the room couldn’t be trusted to tell the truth.

“There’s always instances that we could specifically point to where you feel like it wasn’t a fair article or coverage,” Noem said. “I could give you specifics today, but I don’t know if that’s beneficial to the conversation.”

Noem said her family was aware of the scrutiny they would face when she became governor.