Noem has no plans to take COVID test before leaving state to campaign for Trump

Gov. Kristi Noem has no plans to get tested for the coronavirus before heading back to the president's campaign trail this week, even though she attended a fundraiser with the president shortly before he tested positive.

President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that he tested positive led to a flurry of testing by other politicians, including from three Minnesota congressmen and a U.S. Senate candidate who had flown on Air Force One. The Minneapolis steakhouse that catered Trump’s fundraiser last Wednesday also announced that its event staff would quarantine and be tested even though none had come into close contact with Trump.

Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, said she has “no plans to get tested in the immediate future” because she has not been in close contact with anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

As Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized, he downplayed the deadly threat of the virus, which has also infected the first lady and several White House aides. It's a sentiment that Noem has echoed as she has carved out a national following among conservatives for renouncing lockdowns and casting doubt on the usefulness of masks.