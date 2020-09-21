Noem sets special session on Oct. 5 to discuss COVID-19 federal funds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that she will call a special session of the Legislature on Monday, Oct. 5, to consider legislation related to the use of federal stimulus relief funds, including the $1.25 billion from Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF).

“South Dakota has used our federal CRF funds as intended to cover many costs related to COVID-19,” Noem said in a news release. “We’re in tremendous shape in our fight against this virus. My team and I have spent many hours talking with numerous legislators, especially leadership, as well as the general public. I look forward to hearing from the entire Legislature in its official capacity.”

Barring an extension, South Dakota has until December 30 to spend all CRF dollars. Some of the funds have already been allocated, including $200 million for city and county government operations, more than $100 million for the Re-employment Insurance Fund, nearly $100 million for state public safety and public health officials, $75 million for K-12 schools, and more than $20 million for universities and technical colleges.

Noem also has proposed up to $400 million in small business grants and up to $100 million in grants to community-based health-care providers.

