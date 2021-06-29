 Skip to main content
Noem signs Executive Order to increase hay for producers
Noem signs Executive Order to increase hay for producers

  Updated
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at Mount Rushmore recently

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order on Tuesday declaring a statewide state of emergency for drought conditions and allowing ditch mowing in Eastern South Dakota to begin, effective immediately.

As drought conditions continue to negatively impact feed availability for livestock across South Dakota, this order will increase access to hay for farmers and ranchers.

“Growing up on the family ranch, I know how difficult it can be to feed cattle during dry times,” Noem said in a news release. “This increased flexibility will allow producers to immediately gain access to hay for their livestock. With a mild winter and early spring, most of the pheasant hatch is well behind us, and we do not expect this move to affect pheasant numbers. Reports from the field look fantastic for the upcoming pheasant hunting season.”

Executive Order 2021-09 is effective immediately and will remain effective through August 31 of this year.

