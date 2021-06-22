Northern State University's new president comes from California college

Neal Schnoor has been named as the new president of Northern State University.

Schnoor is currently the chief of staff to the president at California State University Long Beach. The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Tuesday he will become NSU's 18th president on July 1. He replaces Timothy Downs, who resigned from the position in April.

“It is an absolute privilege to serve as the next president of Northern State University and I'm honored to join the leadership team of this fine institution,” Schnoor said in a press release.

Schnoor has served in his current position since 2019. As chief of staff, he represented the president in his work with internal and external constituencies to advance the mission, initiatives and relationships of the second largest university in the 23-school CSU system, serving nearly 40,000 students.

“Neal Schnoor brings to Aberdeen his experience as an administrator and faculty member at three campuses quite similar to Northern in history, mission and student characteristics,” Regent Jim Thares, who chaired the presidential search committee, said in a news release.