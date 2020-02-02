NW Iowa dairy diversifies to survive long downturn

The Stenslands' farm is about 20 miles from Sioux Falls, with a metro area of 265,000 people. Although not all dairies are near a large city, more are well-positioned to make their own products, Tranel said.

He warned, though, that the move requires significant capital investment — and a lot of skills and labor to raise the crops, care for animals and make and market the products, as well as manage distribution.

Doug Stensland said he and his wife are betting the farm that the family enterprise will be a success.

"We're all-in on this working," Stensland said, adding that the rest of the family is financially committed to the new business model, too.

Stensland Family Farms now employs about 20 full- and part-time workers, in addition to the family. With growth this year, Justin Stensland said he expects the farm will use all of the milk it produces to make ice cream and other products and will need to look to nearby dairy partners to add to its supplies.

Doug Stensland said his family has mostly learned by trial and error — from making new products to jockeying for retail shelf space to running retail shops and fine-tuning the lineup to consumer preferences.