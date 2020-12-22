Pandemic makes college dream more illusive for some

Nichols said she worries about potential long-term implications of a growing gap in access to higher education among marginalized populations.

The learning challenges resulting from the pandemic have affected both prospective and existing college students, said Brian Maher, executive director of the Board of Regents who recently served as superintendent of the Sioux Falls schools.

Maher said that when the pandemic struck, public K-12 schools had to take extra steps to help the most vulnerable students and families stay focused on learning after a sudden shift to online teaching.

“The families that had the most disruption as the result of online learning were our neediest families, our families who were struggling the most from a socio-economic standpoint,” Maher said. “We bent over backwards to give them technology and access, and oh, by the way, we also had to make sure they had food.”

When students fall behind in high school, they have to make up that learning gap if and when they enter college, said Barry Dunn, president of South Dakota State University.