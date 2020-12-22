Pandemic makes college dream more illusive for some

The COVID-19 pandemic has further lowered the ability of low-income and minority students in South Dakota to enroll in college and obtain a degree.
Katharine Stevens, a researcher with the American Enterprise Institute, called the pandemic “a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe” because learning losses, technology barriers and reduced access to education have been far greater among low-income and minority students at all age levels in America in 2020.
“It’s been a devastating impact of Covid on America’s most vulnerable kids,” Stevens said during a webinar in December.
Other studies have shown that the pandemic has placed a much greater financial burden on low-income and minority families, many of whom rely on the restaurant, service and non-professional industries that have been hit hardest by job losses in the pandemic.
In South Dakota, that has translated to a decrease in the number of those students who were able to afford college in the fall.
Black Hills State University President Laurie Nichols said her team drilled down on data about where enrollment fell in the fall semester and found that the vast majority of losses were in lower-income and minority populations.
“The students that are falling through the cracks with Covid are first-generation and low-income students and that was absolutely 100% true at BH,” she said.
Nichols said she worries about potential long-term implications of a growing gap in access to higher education among marginalized populations.
The learning challenges resulting from the pandemic have affected both prospective and existing college students, said Brian Maher, executive director of the Board of Regents who recently served as superintendent of the Sioux Falls schools.
Maher said that when the pandemic struck, public K-12 schools had to take extra steps to help the most vulnerable students and families stay focused on learning after a sudden shift to online teaching.
“The families that had the most disruption as the result of online learning were our neediest families, our families who were struggling the most from a socio-economic standpoint,” Maher said. “We bent over backwards to give them technology and access, and oh, by the way, we also had to make sure they had food.”
When students fall behind in high school, they have to make up that learning gap if and when they enter college, said Barry Dunn, president of South Dakota State University.
“We’ve very concerned about the difficulties that K-12 schools across the nation and here in South Dakota have faced with learning in a very disruptive enforcement,” said Dunn. “Those children will be behind and need to catch up and we will see, I believe, for several years to come an increase in the need for remedial math, remedial English and other basic concepts that have suffered as far as learning and achievement.”
Prior to the pandemic, about 30% of incoming freshman in South Dakota had to take remedial classes that cost about $1,000 and do not result in college credits. State data show that far fewer students who need remedial classes graduate with a degree than those who are ready for college.
Access to higher education is more challenging in South Dakota than in other states for a number of reasons. South Dakota is the only state in the nation that does not offer a needs-based scholarship to help low-income families pay for college.
Meanwhile, low-paying jobs dominate the workforce in South Dakota, which has the third-lowest average household income in the country. In 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, 71% of employed South Dakota residents, nearly 300,000 people, made under $40,000 a year, and more than 20%, about 87,000 people, made less than $30,000 a year.
Ultimately, the rising cost of higher education and the further economic stresses placed on low-income and minority families may create a situation where a four-year degree becomes out of reach for many South Dakota families, said Joe Rainboth, enrollment director at BHSU.
“It is concerning down the road; there’s definitely a disparity there that has the potential to grow larger in the future in terms of access and equity,” Rainboth said. “We may see an increasing ability to have, or have not, in education and that’s kind of scary to me.”
Sheila Gestring, president of the University of South Dakota, said she is hopeful the state will consider creating a needs-based scholarship program in the near future. Gestring said Pell Grants, a major federal scholarship program for low-income students, have become harder to get and less effective in covering the costs of obtaining a degree.
“The Pell Grant has not increased at the pace of cost increases; it just doesn’t cover enough,” Gestring said. “Students are seeing this gap grow and there’s an access challenge, so I really think it’s going to take an investment by our state to create needs-based financial aid in order to give these individuals opportunities, but also frankly to fuel the economy.”
Concerns of a widening access gap in higher education in the state are greatest in the Native American population.
Access to a degree was limited for Native American students before the pandemic. Only 19% of Native Americans aged 18 to 24 were enrolled in college in 2019, compared to 41% of the overall U.S. population in that age group, according to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute. College enrollment among Native Americans decreased by 7% from 2017 to 2019.
Barriers to enrolling in college and obtaining a degree go beyond the significant financial challenges faced by Native American families in South Dakota, many of which are mired in generational poverty.
Logistical challenges related to transportation, computer ownership and internet accessibility are far greater in Native communities and make it harder for students to visit or attend colleges that are typically many miles from their homes, or to connect with online financial or education aid programs, Rainboth said.
The strong connection to community and family, and to the extended family known as “tiospaye,” can also inhibit Native students from pursuing higher education away from their homes, a situation that has only worsened amid the pandemic, said Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, director of the Native Student Services program at the University of South Dakota.
Red Shirt-Shaw, an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, is new to her position at USD but has focused on improving learning outcomes and access to education for Native Americans throughout her career. Along with the financial challenges and lack of availability of state financial aid, the lack of reliable internet access continues to make it difficult for Native students to take classes online, connect with college recruiters, or even send or receive emails.
“We have students who if the wind blows in the wrong direction their internet gets knocked out, so how are they supposed to feel committed to school?” Red Shirt-Shaw said, adding that Native culture thrives on face-to-face connections and does not typically embrace online interaction.
But Red Shirt-Shaw is hopeful that the continuing strong efforts of school counselors and college enrollment officials will help more Native students obtain financial aid and overcome new barriers to higher education created by the pandemic.
”This is survival,” she said. “We’re in survival mode, all of us, and I really want students to know that we care for them so much and just really want to serve as resources and support them.”