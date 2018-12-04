PIERRE — A South Dakota legislative panel has endorsed requesting funding to expand a telephone program that helps connect callers with services for preventing suicide and addressing domestic abuse and child mistreatment.
KELO-TV reports that the committee unanimously agreed Monday to ask for funds to expand the 211 telephone service across the state. The program currently receives about $500,000 each year from partners, and growing statewide would cost roughly $300,000 more.
Republican Rep. Herman Otten of Lennox says he thinks it's a "step we need to take."
The group also decided they need additional time to figure out more ways to improve mental-health services. The panel wants five task forces to examine different areas of mental health at a cost of roughly $95,000.
South Dakota's 2019 legislative session starts Jan. 8.