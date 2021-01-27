Panel rejects bill to add state lawmakers to Ellsworth Development Authority

PIERRE | A bill that would add two nonvoting legislative members to the S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority is in limbo after a House committee failed to take action on Tuesday.

The House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee failed to take action when it couldn’t muster a majority of votes in favor of the bill or a majority of votes to move it to the 41st day, a tactic that kills legislation.

Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, explained that HB1059 would add two members of the Legislature — one from the House and one from the Senate — in a nonvoting, unpaid capacity. He described their roles as a liaison between the authority and the Legislature to keep lawmakers updated on any needs that the authority might have.

The legislative liaison was needed, Goodwin said, because the influx of B-21 Raiders at Ellsworth is “probably the biggest economic boom in the history of the state.”

Goodwin offered an amendment to the bill that would eliminate the legislative positions in 2025.

Former legislator Tim Rounds of Pierre spoke in favor of the legislation, calling attention to a bill in the current session that calls for the state to help fund a recreation center near the base. “There’s items like that that may come up,” he said.