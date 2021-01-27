Panel rejects bill to add state lawmakers to Ellsworth Development Authority

PIERRE | A bill that would add two nonvoting legislative members to the S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority is in limbo after a House committee failed to take action on Tuesday.
The House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee failed to take action when it couldn’t muster a majority of votes in favor of the bill or a majority of votes to move it to the 41st day, a tactic that kills legislation.
Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, explained that HB1059 would add two members of the Legislature — one from the House and one from the Senate — in a nonvoting, unpaid capacity. He described their roles as a liaison between the authority and the Legislature to keep lawmakers updated on any needs that the authority might have.
The legislative liaison was needed, Goodwin said, because the influx of B-21 Raiders at Ellsworth is “probably the biggest economic boom in the history of the state.”
Goodwin offered an amendment to the bill that would eliminate the legislative positions in 2025.
Former legislator Tim Rounds of Pierre spoke in favor of the legislation, calling attention to a bill in the current session that calls for the state to help fund a recreation center near the base. “There’s items like that that may come up,” he said.
Ellsworth will see plenty of construction before the new airplanes arrive, Rounds said, with attention that will need to be paid to highways and bridges.
“Those are questions that all need to be asked,” he said. “I think the Legislature needs to have liaisons on that committee for the short term,”
Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, asked about the need for liaisons when the authority is already making regular visits to Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.
“I just do not see a real, true need for this,” she said.
Rep. Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, said the Legislature needs to be consistent when it places members on entities like the authority.
“We need to be consistent,” he said. “Why are we just isolating this one?”
Rep. Becky Drury, R-Rapid City, said passage of the bill would be “one more check in the box” that assures that the B-21 Raiders will come to Ellsworth.
Howard disputed that: “This is not going to matter when they decide when the bombers come.”
A do pass vote failed 6-5 when it failed to earn a majority of the 13-member committee. Two members were excused. A vote to move the legislation to the 41st day also failed on a 6-5 vote, essentially leaving the legislation with no action taken.
Committee chairman Tony Randolph, R-Rapid City, said the bill would be deferred to the committee’s next meeting with the hope that the entire committee would be present.
How they voted: Do pass HB1059.
Yes: Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence; Drury; Goodwin; Rep. Jess Olson, R-Rapid City; Rep. Marty Overweg, R-New Holland; Rep. Nancy York, R-Watertown.
No: Howard; Rep. Sam Marty, R-Prairie City; Tidemann; Rep. Randy Gross, R-Elkton; Randolph.
Excused: Rep. Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City; Rep. Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge.
How they voted: HB1059 to 41st day.
Yes: Randolph, Gross, Howard, Marty, Tidemann, York.
No: Deutsch, Drury, Goodwin, Olson, Overweg.
Excused: Johnson, Pourier.
—30—