Parents plead for tougher texting while driving penalties

The South Dakota House passed the bill on Feb. 19 after several lawmakers shared stories of friends who had been killed or injured in accidents involving a driver who was distracted by their phone. The bill will next go to the Senate, where a similar bill failed by one vote last year.

Second attempt at the ban

Republican Rep. Doug Barthel, the former Sioux Falls police chief, wasn't planning to file his bill again after it was defeated on its final vote in the Legislature last year.

He thought he'd give it a rest for a year before trying again in a future session, but then Jeff called him last summer, wanting to talk to him about the bill.

"Every year that goes by, we could have people like the Dahls come and speak," Barthel said after the committee's bill hearing. "There's someone new who is impacted every year by this."

Barthel hopes the bill can pass all the way through to Gov. Kristi Noem this year, but he's not taking its passage at each step for granted. His goal is to not get a phone call like Jeff's again next summer, he said.

