Paul Casper of Lake Preston is the 2019 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award recipient. He will be recognized at the annual Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls July 11.
“Paul Casper embodies hard work, honesty, and humility,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a news release. “Paul’s visionary leadership has increased processing opportunities for farmers and communities across South Dakota. He is one of our state’s strongest agricultural ambassadors, and I’m proud to recognize him with this well-deserved award.”
“Paul has worked diligently and optimistically to advance agriculture in our state,” Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman added. “He has dedicated much of his life to finding solutions that will improve life for South Dakota’s producers, as well as others across our state, nation, and world.”
You have free articles remaining.
Casper grew up on his family farm, where he farms today with his son, Drew. Over the years, he has been a key player in South Dakota’s soybean industry. He was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the South Dakota Soybean Processors Cooperative, the first soybean processing cooperative in South Dakota. He also served as the president of the South Dakota Soybean Association and lobbied both the South Dakota legislature and the U.S. Congress on behalf of agriculture.
Casper has worked diligently to help protect South Dakota’s natural resources, including serving on the River Basin Natural Resource District Oversight Advisory Task Force.
This is the ninth year a Governor’s Ag Ambassador has been recognized. Past recipients were Roger Schiebe, Lake Area Technical Institute, Michelle Rook, Bob Thaler, Brad Greenway, Mike Held, Jim Woster and Dan Gee.