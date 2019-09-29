{{featured_button_text}}

Pronghorn, commonly referred to as antelope, populations in South Dakota persist at lower numbers than were historically present. Pronghorn densities are greatest in the western rangelands of the state but herds exist in most counties west of the Missouri river and some counties directly east of the river.

Important habitat features include rolling terrain that allows good visibility and a mixture of grass, forb and shrub forage plants. Pronghorn will also inhabit agricultural lands (e.g., wheat and alfalfa) when interspersed with grassland habitat. Public demand for hunting opportunities is strong and current populations are likely limited by weather extremes of drought and severe winters, decreasing available habitats and social tolerance.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Antelope Season - Archery

Season Dates
Start: Aug 17, 2019
End: Sep 27, 2019

Antelope Season - Mentored ArcherySeason Dates
Start: Aug 17, 2019
End: Sep 27, 2019		Online Application
Start: Jul 19, 2019
End: Sep 28, 2019
Antelope Season - FirearmsSeason Dates
Start: Sep 28, 2019
End: Oct 13, 2019		Online Application Dates
Start: Jul 19, 2019
End: Aug 9, 2019
Antelope Season - LandownerSeason Dates
Start: Sep 28, 2019
End: Oct 13, 2019		Online Application Dates
Start: Sep 6, 2019
End: Oct 13, 2019
Antelope Season - Mentored FirearmsSeason Dates
Start: Sep 28, 2019
End: Oct 13, 2019		Online Application Dates
Start: Jul 18, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019
Antelope Season - Archery 2nd SeasonSeason Dates
Start: Oct 14, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019		Online Application Dates
Start: Jul 19, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019
Antelope Season - 2nd Mentored Archery SeasonSeason Dates
Start: Oct 14, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019		Online Application Dates
Start: Jul 19, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0