Pronghorn, commonly referred to as antelope, populations in South Dakota persist at lower numbers than were historically present. Pronghorn densities are greatest in the western rangelands of the state but herds exist in most counties west of the Missouri river and some counties directly east of the river.
Important habitat features include rolling terrain that allows good visibility and a mixture of grass, forb and shrub forage plants. Pronghorn will also inhabit agricultural lands (e.g., wheat and alfalfa) when interspersed with grassland habitat. Public demand for hunting opportunities is strong and current populations are likely limited by weather extremes of drought and severe winters, decreasing available habitats and social tolerance.
|Antelope Season - Archery
Season Dates
|Antelope Season - Mentored Archery
|Season Dates
Start: Aug 17, 2019
End: Sep 27, 2019
|Online Application
Start: Jul 19, 2019
End: Sep 28, 2019
|Antelope Season - Firearms
|Season Dates
Start: Sep 28, 2019
End: Oct 13, 2019
|Online Application Dates
Start: Jul 19, 2019
End: Aug 9, 2019
|Antelope Season - Landowner
|Season Dates
Start: Sep 28, 2019
End: Oct 13, 2019
|Online Application Dates
Start: Sep 6, 2019
End: Oct 13, 2019
|Antelope Season - Mentored Firearms
|Season Dates
Start: Sep 28, 2019
End: Oct 13, 2019
|Online Application Dates
Start: Jul 18, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019
|Antelope Season - Archery 2nd Season
|Season Dates
Start: Oct 14, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019
|Online Application Dates
Start: Jul 19, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019
|Antelope Season - 2nd Mentored Archery Season
|Season Dates
Start: Oct 14, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019
|Online Application Dates
Start: Jul 19, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019