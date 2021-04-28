Proposed tariff revision dims solar energy prospects

In testimony to the PUC on the merits of amending the tariff, Manager of Regulatory and Finance for Black Hills Energy Jason Keil compared the situation to a car owner purchasing a bike. He argued that car owners who choose to bike still have to pay for costs associated with owning a car, like car insurance, and that the same is true for customers who cogenerate power.

Headley used the same analogy, likening the proposal to continuing to fill up the car with gas even though the owner is choosing to bike.

“I pay for the solar array, hardware, installation, et cetera, but then I’m also paying for the very power I’m generating” under the new rates, she said. “I provided them with infrastructure, then I have to pay to use it … we are getting double taxed for what we’re using.”

The building Headley’s company is constructing in downtown Spearfish was designed with sustainability in mind. It is intended to be a “net zero” building, meaning it creates as much power as it uses. If the tariff is successfully amended, Cobblestone and the construction company it is employing, Pangaea Design Group, will have to go through the approval process all over again, which takes several months and would ultimately push the build back a year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}