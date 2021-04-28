Proposed tariff revision dims solar energy prospects

Black Hills Energy’s recent request to the Public Utilities Commission for approval to amend its rates for solar energy has generated concern among customers and industry stakeholders who feel the change will kill the solar industry in South Dakota.
The tariff, if approved, would update requirements for all new behind-the-meter generation installations that occur after the amendment takes effect.
The new requirements are a buy all, sell all approach that requires solar customers to sell all the power they generate to BHE at a rate of 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour and buy it back at market rates, or about 12 cents per kWh.
The utility's 84 existing solar customers will be exempt from the new terms until May 31, 2041. Black Hills Energy serves around 1.3 million customers across eight states, including western South Dakota.
A hearing has not yet been scheduled, but the public can submit informal comments about rate cases to the PUC. Seven solar customers and businesses, including Xanterra Parks & Resorts, which operates concessions at Mount Rushmore, submitted requests to intervene in the rate increase request. None were formally notified of the proposed change. The PUC will discuss intervention petitions at its regular meeting on April 29.
Rachel Headley of Cobblestone, a real estate holding company in Spearfish embarking on the construction of a sustainable commercial building, said the rate increase is a “total slam on the brakes moment” for the renewable energy community in the Black Hills.
“I want to be clear: there is no future for anyone’s solar project if this tariff is approved as written. There will never be another grid-tied solar system installed in the Black Hills,” Headley told the Journal.
Black Hills Energy submitted its request to amend its Cogeneration and Small Power Production Service tariff on March 19. The PUC has six months to investigate and make a decision before the new rates can be implemented. BHE had planned for the new tariff to take effect June 1, but the PUC does not expect a final decision by that date.
BHE maintains that the proposal was submitted to ensure fairness in the structure of the electric rates because solar customers do not currently pay the fixed costs associated with using the energy grid.
“Today when customers have excess energy generated from their private systems, they return this energy to the grid and “bank” any excess generation as an offset to any of the customer’s electricity needs during the monthly billing period,” Mutch Usera, a spokesman for Black Hills Energy, said. “As a result, these customers are receiving the benefit of 24/7 access to the grid because the sun doesn’t always shine and energy use is often more than the capacity of a private system but are not paying their true cost to receive that service.”
Usera said fixed costs include those associated with building, maintaining and operating an electrical grid, which do not go away even if a customer isn’t always using the grid.
In testimony to the PUC on the merits of amending the tariff, Manager of Regulatory and Finance for Black Hills Energy Jason Keil compared the situation to a car owner purchasing a bike. He argued that car owners who choose to bike still have to pay for costs associated with owning a car, like car insurance, and that the same is true for customers who cogenerate power.
Headley used the same analogy, likening the proposal to continuing to fill up the car with gas even though the owner is choosing to bike.
“I pay for the solar array, hardware, installation, et cetera, but then I’m also paying for the very power I’m generating” under the new rates, she said. “I provided them with infrastructure, then I have to pay to use it … we are getting double taxed for what we’re using.”
The building Headley’s company is constructing in downtown Spearfish was designed with sustainability in mind. It is intended to be a “net zero” building, meaning it creates as much power as it uses. If the tariff is successfully amended, Cobblestone and the construction company it is employing, Pangaea Design Group, will have to go through the approval process all over again, which takes several months and would ultimately push the build back a year.
The solar array was a large part of the proposal to build, and the new tariffs would make it “absolutely cost prohibitive” to cogenerate solar power, according to Pangaea owner Jared Cap, so the building would no longer be in compliance with its permit.
Sonny Rivers, owner of Black Hills Solar which designs and installs solar power systems, said this proposal would “completely diminish” the value of and incentive to get solar power. Rivers said the value of solar power would decrease by 80% if the new fee structure takes effect.
David Holland is a prospective solar customer who has been saving up to install solar panels in his home, which costs around $12,500. He said if BHE’s proposal is allowed, converting to solar energy would never make sense because on top of installation fees, solar customers would then have to buy back whatever power they produce.
“I can't justify making such a big investment to install solar because the regulatory environment in South Dakota is just awful against solar,” he said.
Lee DeLange, chief operating officer for GenPro Energy Solutions, a solar energy equipment supplier in Rapid City, said BHE’s proposal essentially eliminates any financially feasible investment in solar and strips customers of financial benefits.
“We put a lot of weight on having the customer benefit financially; it’s a big part of our business model. Without that, there’s little reason for anybody to do solar,” DeLange said.
The proposed revisions are also in conflict with South Dakota’s individualist, self-sufficient mentality, interveners said. Rivers said the most popular reason people switch to solar energy is to be able to create energy for themselves and not remain dependent on the energy grid.
“A lot of people see solar energy as something people do to feel good and help the world, but the most significant part of this is how it affects property rights. People should be able to use the energy they produce,” Rivers said. “The most egregious thing is that they’re telling people what they can or can’t do with their own property.”
DeLange agreed that the proposal will affect property rights and said it is a moral issue as well.
“That doesn’t sound like South Dakota to me. I believe customers should be only ones benefiting from their investment,” he said.
In the long run, discouraging renewable energy in this way will have a negative effect on the region and state as a whole, interveners said.
DeLange said there has been an influx of people and businesses moving to South Dakota and the Black Hills and bringing with them a desire for renewable energy. He said he’s concerned from an economic development standpoint that these obstacles to generating renewable energy will cause businesses and families to look elsewhere.
And for businesses and workers whose livelihoods depend on renewable energy — like GenPro, Black Hills Solar, or Pangaea – their industry will be cut off at the knees.
“There are a lot of people that rely on renewable energy, and this will end those jobs and business models entirely,” Headley said.
Ultimately, interveners feel that Black Hills Energy is trying to get ahead of the growth of solar customers as those customers are becoming their competition.
“They are looking to eliminate small-scale solar operations. That seems drastic to say, but there’s no real other way to interpret this,” Headley said. “That’s why we’re involved [in the intervention]… we cannot possibly stand by and watch them destroy this.”
For more information on Black Hills Energy’s electric rate increase requests, view the PUC meeting agenda here: https://puc.sd.gov/agendas/2021/0429.aspx. For more information on electric rate increase requests and to learn how to submit a comment, visit https://puc.sd.gov/commission/publication/electricratecasehandout.pdf.