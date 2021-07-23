Rapid City attorney and former state lawmaker David Lust dies

Sen. John Thune said in a statement that Lust was a dedicated public servant.

“David was a great leader in every organization he was involved with. He gave countless hours to making his city and state a better place. Kimberley and I mourn the passing of this good man. My prayers go out to his family," the senator said in an email to the Journal.

In addition to his time as a leading Republican in the Legislature, Lust served on many boards in Rapid City.

Most recently, he was elected as the chair of the executive committee of Elevate Rapid City, an economic development organization. He also was a member of South Dakota Mines Alumni Relations Relations and Advancement Executive Committee, the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce, Big Brother/Big Sister of the Black Hills and the Northern Plains Eye Institute.

Elevate President and CEO Tom Johnson said what he’ll always remember and appreciate about Lust was his humor and dedication.

“He did so many things and got put into a lot of areas that could raise peoples’ emotions, but he always had this way about him where he could use humor to cut right through all of it and make you laugh,” Johnson said. “That was him. He got stuff done, the hard stuff done. It’s not easy to accomplish.”