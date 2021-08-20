Rapid City schools scramble to fill teacher openings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the TCRB’s July meeting it discussed the progress with compensation. The board found that 10% of teachers left their positions after the 2019-20 school year and that unfilled vacancies at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year were higher than the four-year average in almost every category.

Despite remaining in the bottom five states for the last seven years for teacher salaries, the state has increased its compensation for teachers over that time. When the Blue Ribbon legislation was passed in 2016, the average teacher salary was $42,025, 51st among states and the District of Columbia. The following year the average salary increased to $46,922. During the 2020-21 school year, average teacher pay reached $49,993 — a 6.54% increase from the 2017 school year. That average salary still falls below the state’s target teacher salary of $51,367.47, according to data from a TCRB presentation.

Average salary is less than baseline salary, which during the 2020 school year was $39,594.

South Dakota also ranks lowest in terms of regional price parities, although it trails behind by a narrower margin. The second-lowest salary in the area is Montana — its average teacher salary in 2019-20 was $52,135. The highest salary in the area is Wyoming, with $59,786 as its average salary in the same year. That year, South Dakota’s average pay was $48,984.

The state DOE has $67 million in ongoing funding for teacher salaries, according to the TCRB’s presentation. The DOE also received millions of dollars in federal funding to address deficiencies caused by the pandemic, part of which will be used to address educator recruitment and retention. The DOE has not yet decided on specific strategies for recruiting and retaining educators using COVID-19 funding from the American Rescue Plan, according to DOE spokesperson Mary Stadick Smith.

