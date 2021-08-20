Rapid City schools scramble to fill teacher openings

Recruiting and retaining teachers in South Dakota has been an uphill battle for many years. But as a new school year looms and the COVID-19 pandemic still rages, the existing issue has been exacerbated.
Locally, Rapid City Area Schools has been impacted by the teacher shortage, particularly in the special education department. The District still has around 20 unfilled teaching positions, according to spokesperson Katy Urban. RCAS is offering sign-on bonuses for the hard-to-fill positions and is trying to creatively recruit teachers and staff for the upcoming school year, which starts Tuesday.
“I think there are an array of reasons why there are fewer teacher candidates. We know that last year was an extremely difficult year to be in education and it took a toll on many teachers. Additionally, teacher pay in South Dakota continues to be a barrier for RCAS to attract and retain teaching staff,” Urban said.
In 2016, several bills collectively known as the “Blue Ribbon” legislation passed to address the challenges around recruitment and retention. To help increase funding for teacher salaries, part of the legislation approved a half-penny sales tax increase and became part of the ongoing funding formula for public schools. A Teacher Compensation Review Board also was established by that legislation, tasked with meeting every three years to continue reviewing the issue.
At the TCRB’s July meeting it discussed the progress with compensation. The board found that 10% of teachers left their positions after the 2019-20 school year and that unfilled vacancies at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year were higher than the four-year average in almost every category.
Despite remaining in the bottom five states for the last seven years for teacher salaries, the state has increased its compensation for teachers over that time. When the Blue Ribbon legislation was passed in 2016, the average teacher salary was $42,025, 51st among states and the District of Columbia. The following year the average salary increased to $46,922. During the 2020-21 school year, average teacher pay reached $49,993 — a 6.54% increase from the 2017 school year. That average salary still falls below the state’s target teacher salary of $51,367.47, according to data from a TCRB presentation.
Average salary is less than baseline salary, which during the 2020 school year was $39,594.
South Dakota also ranks lowest in terms of regional price parities, although it trails behind by a narrower margin. The second-lowest salary in the area is Montana — its average teacher salary in 2019-20 was $52,135. The highest salary in the area is Wyoming, with $59,786 as its average salary in the same year. That year, South Dakota’s average pay was $48,984.
The state DOE has $67 million in ongoing funding for teacher salaries, according to the TCRB’s presentation. The DOE also received millions of dollars in federal funding to address deficiencies caused by the pandemic, part of which will be used to address educator recruitment and retention. The DOE has not yet decided on specific strategies for recruiting and retaining educators using COVID-19 funding from the American Rescue Plan, according to DOE spokesperson Mary Stadick Smith.