Regents raise tuition by 1.1%, increasing students' average annual costs to $9,256

Students at South Dakota public universities will pay 1.1%, or $104.98, more in tuition and fees for the next academic year after the Board of Regents announced an increase Tuesday. The new rates take effect this summer, at the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year.

The average tuition and fees for an in-state undergraduate student enrolled in 30 credit hours will be $9,358.99. That's $311.96 per credit hour. Previously, that average was $9,256, or $308.50 per credit hour, according to a Regents fact sheet for fiscal year 2021. In 2020 there were no tuition increases, but in 2019 it was increased by 3.4%, in 2018 by 3% and in 2017 by 2.9%.

Various fixed costs, such as the 2.4% salary increase for higher education employees approved by the state legislature this year, impact student tuition and fees. According to a news release from the Board of Regents, the state covers less than half of public university employees’ salary and benefit packages, so tuition, fees, and student charges are raised to cover the remainder.

In fiscal year '21, South Dakota’s average tuition and fees were one of the highest in the region behind Iowa and Minnesota, whose tuition and fees came to $9,286 and $10,555 per 30 credit hours, respectively. In Wyoming, tuition and fees cost $5,792, in Nebraska, $8,218, and in North Dakota, $8,775.