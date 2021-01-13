Rep. Dusty Johnson says he will oppose impeaching President Trump

Rep. Dusty Johnson said that he will not vote today to impeach President Donald Trump.

Johnson, a Republican, released his statement as the House opened its proceedings to impeach President Trump for a second time exactly a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol to protest his election defeat.

"Last Wednesday was a tragic event in our country‘s history. Those who turned to violence must be held accountable for their actions, although political leaders deserve some blame, as well. That was true as violence rocked our cities last summer, and it is just as true now.

"But a snap impeachment is the wrong approach. There is only one week remaining in the president’s term. It is an act sure to divide our country, and Democratic leaders are making a mistake pursuing it.

"I’ll be voting against impeaching President Trump."

At least five Republicans have said they will join Democrats in voting to remove Trump from office. The article of impeachment charges the president with “incitement of insurrection.”

The House chaplain opened the session with a prayer for “seizing the scales of justice from the jaws of mob-ocracy.”