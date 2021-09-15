Rosebud Lakota language program to pay citizens to learn

“I know very few Indigenous people that are not interested in learning their language…Who has the luxury of just not working so that they can focus on and have the resources to pay for self-improvement? I know very few people in the world who have that kind of luxury," Little Elk said. "So let’s just remove all those barriers, and you can take that time and have the resources to learn the language and not have your kids starve.”

The idea for the program came as REDCO thought about redefining wealth and what it means to have a meaningful existence. Little Elk said a meaningful life is about contributing to one’s community and doing good works for the world, and that Indigenous people need to be able to do those things while preserving their language and culture.

“Our real wealth is really our cultural perpetuity and our ability to pass that on to future generations. So that’s how we really came to this idea that if we’re going to make an investment, yes we have to do standard economic development stuff, but let’s also make a direct investment in our language and culture,” Little Elk said.