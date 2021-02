ABERDEEN | A South Dakota man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to his sixth drunken driving offense, following an accident in which authorities say he rear-ended a combine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Anderson, 55, of Claire City, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay back $31,895 for damage to the combine.

Anderson had his driver’s license revoked for three years, the Aberdeen American News reported.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0