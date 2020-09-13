SD Attorney General involved but uninjured in fatal East River crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Attorney General was involved but uninjured in a fatal Saturday night crash in Hyde County while driving home from a GOP dinner.

“The Attorney General was involved in a crash,” Gov. Kristi Noem said at an unscheduled Sunday afternoon press conference in Sioux Falls. “There was a fatality.”

“I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night,” Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a news release.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore, Noem said.

Noem and the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety did not share any details about the crash, such as information about the victim, whether charges are pending, how many vehicles were involved, whether alcohol was a factor, and what’s believed to have caused the crash.

Those details can’t be shared right now because they are still under investigation, DPS Spokesman Tony Mangan told the Journal. He said he expects that information to be shared in a Monday news release.

Ravnsborg called 911 and was uninjured after the crash, his spokesman Tim Bormann told the Journal. He said he couldn’t comment on any details of the crash.