SD ranks second-lowest in nation for nursing wages

The executive director of the South Dakota Board of Nursing, Linda Young, told the Journal that the most successful strategy for rural recruitment is “growing your own,” referring to locals who come back to work in their hometowns.

For Miller at least, that holds true. She was born and raised in South Dakota and her entire family lives in the state as well. She started working as a nurse in the Sioux Falls area right out of college, bought a house, and never left.

Young also said due to the pandemic, the state has been bringing in a larger number of travel nurses to help keep up with the demand, and hopefully some will be inspired to stay in the state.

“Wage is a big impetus in that decision,” she said. “Hopefully, we can see the number go up and we can be a little more competitive in this country.”

Nursing wages also differ by health care system. There are a number of nurses who work for the state whose salaries can be accessed at open.sd.gov. The state has three different categories of nurses — I, II, and III — who get paid anywhere from $25.66 to $35.83 per hour. All of the state’s nursing jobs fall well below the national average for nursing salaries.