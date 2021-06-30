SD Voices for Peace receives $100K for vaccine outreach

South Dakota Voices for Peace has been awarded $100,000 to fund outreach and education efforts focused specifically on building vaccine confidence among multilingual immigrant, refugee, and undocumented adults throughout eastern South Dakota.

Made possible with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in partnership with Community Catalyst, the project aims to increase understanding of and trust about COVID-19 and influenza vaccines among adults at highest risk of infection and death from these illnesses.

The initiative comes amid a concerning rise in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant and significant disparities in vaccination rates in historically underserved communities of color.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Vaccinating rural multilingual immigrant, refugee and undocumented communities in South Dakota is critical in protecting the entire state from COVID-19 and the flu. SD Voices for Peace is grateful to the CDC and the Biden Administration’s recognition that CBOs (Community Building Organizations) are critical in reaching historically excluded communities who are severely impacted by racial disparities in the health care system,” Taneeza Islam, Executive Director, said in a news release.