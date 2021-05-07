SDSU poll shows a political divide on state's COVID-19 vaccinations

Religious leaders are the most likely messengers to convince hesitant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a statewide poll conducted by researchers at South Dakota State University.
The SDSU Poll, a research group from the university’s School of American and Global Studies, surveyed 3,057 registered voters in the state to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on their daily lives along with questions about their political alignment due to the polarization surrounding the pandemic response.
Assistant Professor of Political Science and a research associate with the SDSU Poll, Filip Viskupic, said researchers obtained a list of registered voters from the Secretary of State’s office and drew a random sample of 44,000 people to mail the survey to. The survey had just over 3,000 responses, around 7% of the initial sample, which Viskupic said is a really good rate for this type of survey.
“It doesn’t sound like much but anything over 5% is pretty good. For a state of this size, that’s a great response rate. Most polls in South Dakota are samples of less than 1,000, so we’re very happy about the sample we got,” Viskupic told the Journal this week via phone.
South Dakotans of all ages and in all areas of the state responded, but the survey slightly over sampled older people because many of them have more time and an inclination to take surveys, Viskupic said. The survey sample is still considered representative of the state’s population.
While the survey was mostly interested in seeing the impact COVID has had on the state, it also seeks to understand why some people are hesitant to get vaccinated and what can be done to encourage those people to do so.
“We don’t want to be two obscure professors conducting research that has no impact on society. Our goal is to do research that could help policymakers make decisions on relevant topics,” Viskupic said. “Given the urgency and severity of the pandemic, it’s important for us to try to come up with solutions that could really affect and impact South Dakota and people’s lives. I’m hopeful this starts a conversation.”
The survey began April 12, around the time that half of the state's population had received at least one dose of a vaccine, but due to the oversampling of older people 72% of those surveyed had already received at least one dose.
Seven hundred people surveyed were not vaccinated, which Viskupic said is a big enough sample size to study the reason why. The survey was completed April 25, so researchers are still sifting through the data to uncover more trends, but so far they have found that the COVID response is starkly partisan and that the largest groups of unvaccinated people include Republicans and evangelical Christians — two groups that often overlap.
After the vaccine was first available, there were problems with demand outpacing the supply, but now the situation is the opposite: there is more than enough vaccine but many people are unwilling to get vaccinated for a myriad of reasons — most often that the vaccine is too new, worries about side effects and a lack of concern about the severity of COVID.
Some groups are showing strong resistance to vaccination. This is largely a partisan divide: 79% of Democrats said they planned to get vaccinated compared to 44% of Republicans. Eighty one percent of Democrats surveyed already have been vaccinated, compared to only 39% of Republicans and 43% of independents.
Only 37% of South Dakotans who identified as evangelical or born-again Christians received the vaccine. Age is also a factor in willingness to get vaccinated: 72% of citizens over 60 years old say they would get vaccinated compared to 54% of South Dakotans under 60.
“These things matter. Unfortunately, COVID is not just a medical issue, it’s very political. There’s a big difference between Democrats and Republicans on COVID issues. It became such a politicized issue, which is part of the problem. People have strong political identities that affect every area of life, including COVID. It’s a fascinating thing for political scientists,” Viskupic said.
The challenge for policymakers is now to convince the unvaccinated to get the shot. If 70-80% of the population is vaccinated the country has a chance to reach herd immunity, but if not, there could be problems down the road potentially leading to another outbreak.
To figure out if there was something leaders could do to encourage people to get vaccinated, the researchers conducted a survey experiment where different groups of people were presented with COVID messaging from a politician, a healthcare professional, and a religious leader, with a control group receiving an unrelated message.
Although the findings are preliminary and Viskupic said more analysis needs to be done, the study found that religious messengers were the most effective in convincing people to get vaccinated. Sixteen percent of those surveyed in the control group said they are likely to get vaccinated, and similar numbers were found for the political and medical messengers. The likelihood of getting vaccinated among those who received the religious message nearly doubled to 28%.
Researchers said surprisingly, medical messengers were just as ineffective as political messengers.
“We suspect the politicization of COVID-19 mitigation efforts have soured people to medical experts and their opinions as well,” according to a press release by SDSU Poll director and Associate Professor of Political Science David Wiltse.
Viskupic said it wasn’t terribly surprising to find that politicians were not effective in convincing people to get vaccinated. The findings come as Gov. Kristi Noem has said she will not be appearing in a health department PSA telling citizens to get vaccinated.
As researchers are still studying the findings of the survey, more information will be released over the next two weeks as trends are identified. Viskupic said that the study is just one source of information, so regardless of their findings more research and analysis needs to be done on this topic.
“Our hope is to produce science. I have opinions, but this project, these findings, are all based on science and were hoping people will see the science and choose the vaccine. You can have the best vaccine in the world, but if people don’t get it, it’s no good,” he said. “It’s purely data drive. We don’t have an agenda, we didn’t take any money from George Soros. We’re just scientists hoping to help come up with solutions to a very difficult problem.”