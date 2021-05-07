SDSU poll shows a political divide on state's COVID-19 vaccinations

South Dakotans of all ages and in all areas of the state responded, but the survey slightly over sampled older people because many of them have more time and an inclination to take surveys, Viskupic said. The survey sample is still considered representative of the state’s population.

While the survey was mostly interested in seeing the impact COVID has had on the state, it also seeks to understand why some people are hesitant to get vaccinated and what can be done to encourage those people to do so.

“We don’t want to be two obscure professors conducting research that has no impact on society. Our goal is to do research that could help policymakers make decisions on relevant topics,” Viskupic said. “Given the urgency and severity of the pandemic, it’s important for us to try to come up with solutions that could really affect and impact South Dakota and people’s lives. I’m hopeful this starts a conversation.”

The survey began April 12, around the time that half of the state's population had received at least one dose of a vaccine, but due to the oversampling of older people 72% of those surveyed had already received at least one dose.