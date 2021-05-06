Seniors, citizens with disabilities open to apply for tax refunds

Under South Dakota's Tax Refund Program, senior citizens and citizens with disabilities have until July 1 to apply for sales or property tax refunds.

The program allows qualifying individuals are able to receive a portion of the sales or property taxes they paid from the previous year. Eligible individuals must:

Have incomes of less than $12,880 for a single-member household or less than $17,420 for a multiple-member household;

Be a South Dakota resident during all of 2020;

And be 65 years of age on or before January 1, 2020, or disabled anytime during 2020.

Additional requirements to be eligible for the property tax refund on homes include:

Owning the house they are currently living in for at least three years;

And owned their house for less than three years but have been a South Dakota resident for five or more years.

Applications must be mailed to the Tax Refund Office, located at 445 E. Capitol Ave, Pierre, 57501.

Applications are available at local county treasurer offices and on the Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.sd.gov/media/wsqehuhj/2020-sales-property-tax-refund-elderly-disabled.pdf.

For more information on the tax refund program or other tax relief programs, contact the state Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188.

