 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Severe storms ravage eastern South Dakota, 2 fatalities reported

  • 0
Severe storms

A car was crushed by a fallen tree at 36th Street and Summit Avenue in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

 Erin Woodiel, Argus Leader

Emergency managers across eastern South Dakota are in the process of assessing the extent of the storm damage, which includes collapsed structures and downed powerlines and trees that have displaced some people from their living quarters.

Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Gearman told the Argus Leader at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday that storm damage reports were still filtering in, but to this point, only downed power lines and trees were the extent of the damages reported in the county. He’s also received word of some injuries related to the storm, but did not have specifics.

Two people died in Sioux Falls during the storm, officials said.

And though radio scanner traffic indicated a tornado touched down in Hartford at 5:03 p.m., Gearman said the National Weather Service has indicated there was no tornado.

“We think it was straight-line winds,” he said, saying the most severe damages occurred in the Hartford and Colton areas, as well as across southwest Sioux Falls.

People are also reading…

“There are trees down and powerlines all over the county and Sioux Falls,” he said.

In Bon Homme where about 7,000 people live, authorities were notified by an eye-witness of a tornado near Tindal.

Bon Homme emergency manager Eric Elsberry said he’s not confirmed that a tornado occurred, but said there’s “widespread damage across the county,” like damaged roads and destroyed buildings – including homes, sheds and barns.

“Power is out in at least four of 5 towns,” he said.

In Salem, the Leisure Living assisted living facility had part of its roof ripped off by high winds, forcing residents to evacuate to the armory, said BJ Stiefvater, McCook County emergency manager. As many as 50 homes in the county sustained damage, he said.

The Avantara nursing home also suffered damage. Neighbors said they saw patients evacuated at 5 p.m..

In Hutchinson County two mobile homes have been destroyed, said emergency manager Barry Nankivel.

In Codington County, Emergency Management Director Andrew Delgado is also still assessing damages, but there have been reports of storage units totally destroyed and downed trees on power lines.

Damages appear to have been particularly heavy south Kampeska.

In Hamlin County, a tornado was reported in Castlewood around 6 p.m., damaging two homes and the school, according to the National Weather Service.

The extensive property damage has prompted an unscheduled visit from Gov. Kristi Noem. She’s expected to visit her home town to survey damages later Thursday night, according to her office. Noem will also visit Madison and Arlington.

In Brookings County, damage was wide spread, said Bob Hill, the county emergency manager. Two buildings in the city of Brookings were demolished and a church lost its roof.

The Brookings Health System Emergency Department has had a surge of patients since the storm passed, according to Karen Weber, the director of the department.

"We are seeing patients from the storm, but we have more than ample staff," she said. "We're busier than usual and we've brought in extra help. There are a range of injuries." She wouldn't provide specifics as to the types of injuries but said there have been no deaths.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man facing possible life sentence is a lottery winner in SD

A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota. KELO-TV reports 45-year-old Canbie Thompson was featured on the state lottery’s website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a larger Minnehaha County drug bust involving 11 pounds of methamphetamine and seven other defendants. According to court documents, when police pulled Thompson over last year, they found drugs in his car. He also admitted he was involved in a money-laundering scheme to hide drug money. 

Child killed in drive-by shooting on Pine Ridge Reservation

Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a child on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Tribal officers say the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday on  U.S. Highway 18 in Pine Ridge. Witnesses say the vehicle shot at the home and left before officers arrived. Law information officials are asking for information from the public. No further information has been released.

Crew safe after fighter jet slides off South Dakota runway

Authorities say the crew of a South Dakota Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet that slid off the runway while landing at a Sioux Falls airport is safe. The jet from the 114th Fighter Wing slid off the runway at Joe Foss Field about 2:43 p.m. Wednesday after returning from a routine training mission. Emergency crews responded to the scene. Guard officials say they are putting together an interim board to investigate the incident. No further information was immediately available.

Air Force preparing Ellsworth air show after 7-year hiatus

Military officials are preparing to put on an air show at Ellsworth Air Force Base for the first time in seven years. The Rapid City Journal reported Friday that the Ellsworth Air & Space Show is set for May 14 and May 15. The show will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the base north of Rapid City as well as the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid and the 75th birthday of the Air Force. The show will feature a science booth and flyovers by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels aerial acrobatics team. COVID-19 forced officials to scuttle plans for the 2020 and 2021 shows. 

Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

 Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez, of Mexico City, Mexico, when a car in which she was riding attempted to avoid the power lines on the roadway and was struck by a semi. Three others in the vehicle, including Chilean meteorologist Diego Campos, were injured. Campos said he and the other three weather specialists came to to know each other through professional conferences and courses.

Woman given 8 years in Porcupine teen's overdose death

A federal judge has sentenced a woman to eight years in prison for providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 16-year-old Porcupine boy. Twenty-four-year-old Tarriah Provost earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute a controlled substance as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Louis Sandoval died of an overdose on Dec. 2, 2020. An autopsy found fentanyl in his system, which Provost admitted to giving him. Provost told the judge that Sandoval was like a little brother to her and she wouldn’t have given him the drug if she thought it would kill him.

South Dakota ethics board grinds forward on Noem complaints

South Dakota ethics board grinds forward on Noem complaints

A South Dakota ethics board has moved to hire an outside attorney as it considers a pair of ethics complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. The complaints were sparked from allegations the Republican governor interfered in a state agency to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and misused state airplanes. The retired judges who sit on the Government Accountability Board decided any legal advice shouldn’t come from the lawyer who usually advises the board because she works under the state’s attorney general. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg initiated the complaints. The board’s decision Monday was a procedural move as it approaches a key juncture for the complaints.

Watch Now: Related Video

Panic buying grips Beijing supermarkets after lockdown rumors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News