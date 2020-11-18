Sioux Falls City Council OKs mask mandate with no enforcement provision

“I know the public is tired of hearing about masks, but until we increase the masking that we are doing, we won’t be able to get this under control," he said.

TenHaken said he hopes to make the city's mask requirement part of a broader effort to control infections, especially as the holidays approach and people are more inclined to gather indoors.

Meanwhile, the Rapid City area school district is closing all schools and moving to virtual instruction because of the coronavirus surge. The district’s latest data shows 94 students and 47 staff have an active case of COVID-19 while 105 staff and 676 students are in quarantine following exposure.

The school district sent an email to families Monday night saying distance learning for its 25 schools will begin Wednesday. The district will provide take-home meals, the email said. The COVID-19 team will continue to meet through the Thanksgiving break and update families after the holiday about whether the district will reopen schools, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Representatives from the state’s largest hospital systems have urged people to avoid large gatherings during upcoming holidays, but offered encouraging news that vaccines and other COVID-19 treatments are being developed.

“Things are going to turn for the better, but we just need to get through the next few months,” Dr. Allison Suttle, Sanford Health’s Chief Medical Officer, said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1