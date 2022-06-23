 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sioux Falls police officer shoots at armed suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime logo.jpg

SIOUX FALLS | A Sioux Falls police officer is on standard administrative leave after firing shots at an armed suspect, according to officials.

Assistant Police Chief Nick Cook says officers were called to the parking lot of a business about 7 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a stolen vehicle.

After officers arrived, Cook says a 31-year-old Sioux Falls man ran from the vehicle while holding a knife, discarded that weapon, then produced a handgun.

Because of a perceived threat, Cook says an officer fired an undetermined number of shots. The officer was not identified.

The suspect then discarded his firearm and continued to flee on foot and was arrested after struggling with police in the street where an officer used a stun gun to bring him under control, according to Cook. The man had not fired any shots at officers that police were aware of, he added.

Authorities said there were no injuries or damage to nearby structures or vehicles, the Argus Leader reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says investigators used a drone to help process the scene afterward.

People are also reading…

A woman in the vehicle with the suspect was also arrested, but police did not say why.

Clemens said later that night as officers were collecting evidence, a man in a vehicle drove through the crime tape meant to secure the scene and was arrested.

The driver was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail on possible charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, being a fugitive from justice and several other counts.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

The South Dakota Senate convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal accident, removing and barring him from future office. The votes Tuesday were a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash. Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning. Lee Schoenbeck, the chamber's top-ranking Republican, said there was no question in his mind that was a lie. Ravnsvorg “ran down an innocent South Dakotan,” he said. Ravnsborg declined to address lawmakers. He has maintained he did nothing wrong.

Owner flees after pit bulls maul woman in South Dakota

A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeastern South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs attacked her Monday morning as she walked in Freeman, about 50 miles west of Sioux Falls. Police say she was treated at a hospital for serious injuries that required nine stitches. The dogs were inside the owner’s house when police arrived. Freeman police Officer Jay Slevin says the owner refused to surrender the animals to him then escaped out the back door as Slevin awaited backup. Police believe he took the dogs to a friend’s house in Sioux Falls.

Avera Health data breach affects 700 patients

The private information of hundreds of patients at a Sioux Falls-based health care system have been compromised. Avera Health says a data breach allowed someone to obtain the personal information of about 700 patients who received care at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls. The information includes names, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, addresses, birth dates and email addresses. Avera Health was alerted to the breach by one of its vendors, MCG Health, which was also affected. MCG provides patient care guidelines to health care providers and health plans.

Two Noem staffers will move to campaign reelection work

Two members of Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration are taking a leave of absence to work on her reelection campaign. Communications director Ian Fury and director of operations Ben Koisti will be moving to paid positions on Noem’s campaign beginning on June 24. Fury said in an email to state employees that he and Koisti plan to return to the administration if Noem is reelected. Fury clarified that although he and Koisti will be paid by the campaign, their leave from state government will be unpaid. Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan will fill in for Fury during his absence.

South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote

South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote

South Dakota senators are staying silent on how they will vote as they weigh whether to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. Most say they will be impartial, likening themselves to jurors or judges who must give a fair hearing to an ordeal that has fractured the state’s Republican Party and galvanized public opinion. But the circumstances surrounding the two-day trial may have already tipped some of them. The senators have had copious evidence from the crash investigation and a House impeachment investigation, but little from Ravnsborg's side. It's not clear whether he will testify.

Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post

The owners of  Rapid City hotel are facing a lawsuit over a social media post by one of them that promised to ban Native Americans from the property. The lawsuit comes from a shareholder who happens to be a relative of the family that owns the Gateway Hotel. Judson Uhre recently filed a lawsuit in Pennington County against his mother, Connie Uhre, and his brothers, Nick and Chad Uhre, as well as the company that operates the hotel, Retsel Corporation. Judson is alleging a breach of fiduciary duty, shareholder oppression and interference in the hotel’s operation.

Residents in storm-damaged Castlewood still recovering

Residents of a small community in northeastern South Dakota are still recovering from a wave of destructive storms a month ago. Piles of debris and broken tree limbs sit on the edge of town in Castlewood, a community of about 600 near Watertown. Some homes and buildings show fresh wood from repairs, while in other places a hole in the ground is the only sign of a former structure. According to the National Weather Service, 16 tornadoes hit eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota on May 12. Castlewood was hit by an EF2 tornado that packed winds of 120 mph and stayed on the ground for about 2 miles.

Great Plains Zoo vaccinating animals for the coronavirus

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is in the process of vaccinating its most susceptible animals against the coronavirus. A global animal health company, Zoetis, has developed an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 and is working with zoos across the country to distribute its limited supply to vaccinate the most at-risk species as soon as possible. Great Plains veterinary staff worked closely with zookeepers to deliver the first dose of the vaccine to many of the species considered at risk, including primates and large cats. Zoo officials have administered 57 vaccine shots in just over a week. All animals that received the first dose, will get a second dose in about three weeks.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This fluffy wild sheep has received a new lease on life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News