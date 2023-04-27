Sioux Falls neighborhoods that struggle with food insecurity could soon have a new option in the "Eat Well Mobile Market," a program the city's health department intends to help with $250,000 in grant funding.

The department announced its intention in a Wednesday morning press conference attended by the members of the coalition that formed the program, which will be headed by Sioux Falls Thrive, a nonprofit focused on helping children succeed from cradle to graduation.

The idea is to take a repurposed vehicle, perhaps a decommissioned bus, and transform it into a mobile grocery store where healthy food can be made available to those who may have challenges with transportation or affordability.

The use of "reclaimed" grocery items will create a higher profit margin that covers for the higher-cost items, and shoppers would be able to use SNAP benefits at the market.

Sioux Falls Thrive President Michelle Erpenbach said ideally, the program could even serve as an "advanced scout" to determine locations in the city where a new grocery store could make sense.

“Maybe that mobile market becomes a permanent option for that neighborhood," Erpenbach said, alternatively.

The initial location for the mobile market will be somewhere near the intersection of Cliff Avenue and Benson Road, Erpenbach said, with a targeted start date near Aug. 24, the first day of school.

Future locations would then be determined, with the idea the market would eventually settle into a regular cycle communicated to customers through social media. Erpenbach said they anticipated the program would be sustainable after 18 months.

The grant funding also requires evaluation of how the program was effective in improving access and affordability, as well as how sustainable it was.

Sioux Falls Thrive will provide much of the "backbone services" for the program, from staffing support to social media, but the program's development was a collaboration between Fair Market/Empower, First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Church on the Street, Augustana Research Institute, Active Generations, Sioux Falls Food Co+op, Feeding South Dakota, and Thrive’s Food Security Action Team, according to a city press release.

The funding approval will be placed on the consent agenda of the Sioux Falls City Council at its May 2 meeting.

This story is from the Sioux Falls Argus Leader and was first published here.