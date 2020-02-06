Small South Dakota towns seek state funds for road repairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Association of Towns and Townships said communities that are part of the group have struggled to maintain and repair roads for many years and that they should have been getting a bigger piece of the funds from the beginning.

Dustin Leiseth, the association's president, called the reallocation a "necessity in rural South Dakota." Even with disaster declaration funding, towns still have to pay for 15% of repairs. This has stretched many town budgets that don't have large reserves.

Leiseth noted that 22% of vehicle miles driven in the state are on roads maintained by the towns. He also said towns have seen an increase in use by hunters and fishers. He said that about 20% of town roads are in need of maintenance or repairs.

Some locals residents have even repaired roads themselves. Calvin Mosch, a farmer from Clear Lake, said he fixed a mile of road near his property so he could transport his crops and cattle.

Opponents of the bill said it would take money from repairs and programs that are just as cash-strapped.