Some surprised that South Dakota voters pass recreational and medical marijuana

Owen said his group's campaign tried to separate the two initiatives but was at a huge financial disadvantage.

“The fact that medical passed with 70% and it was about 53% for recreational tells me our message was effective,” Owen said. "But $300,000 of South Dakota money up against $1.5 million of out-of-state money from Washington, D.C.? You can’t be surprised at the result.”

Drey Samuelson, political director of the group that led the push, said the results showed that “not all power in this state resides in Pierre.”

One supporter of both measures, retired police officer Joey Collins, of Brookings, figured the medical proposal was a slam dunk but said he was “extremely surprised” to see the recreational plan gain approval. Collins said he voted for the latter measure for financial reasons.

“The numbers show how much money the state can make,” Collins said. “Those are dollars that can be used to give our teachers pay raises and go toward other different programs. And I think people felt that at some point it’s going to be legal, it’s not too early for the state to get to work on it.”