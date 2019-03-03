ABERDEEN — Humor is an interesting tool people use in every day interactions.
That's something students taking Liz Sill's comedy and humor seminar at Northern State University are learning.
"Humor is something that even scholarly people in our industry can't figure out," said Jennafer Martin, junior.
"What surprised me was the origins of laughter," junior Kaycee Cronin told the Aberdeen American News. "You laugh because you're afraid. Something puts fear into you and you laugh because you're either afraid or maybe the fear's gone."
The class is mandatory for all communication studies majors, and has undergraduates of all levels.
"It's really important that we all actually do the things we study," said Sills, who is an assistant professor of communication studies. "That's part of what this class is about."
So, the students were tasked with performing stand-up comedy at the Red Rooster Coffee House during an open mic night hosted by local comedian Spencer Dobson.
"It's hard," said junior Harrison Bruns. "When you watch a stand-up bit on Netflix, you just think these people are funny and they just happen to be gifted and they're just really good at it, but like in reality they're working on their jokes all the time, and (you don't know) how much work they actually put into perfecting a joke and making sure a punchline hits."
One challenge students have: trying to keep their stories family friendly for the Red Rooster.
"You have to be more cautious, I guess, in what you're saying than what we say to one another in the classroom," said junior Carly Wheeting.
"As college kids, we (curse) left and right and nobody thinks twice about it, but there's going to be kids, you can't do that," Cronin said.
And they have to know their audience.
"You can try and be funny to that particular audience. I can make jokes with my friends, but that doesn't mean everybody's going to find what I say funny," said senior Becca Langbehn.
And bombing is part of the game.
"When Spencer was here, he was talking about how you have to prepare yourself for failure," senior Makaela Moser said. "You're not going to be good every time. People aren't going to laugh every time."
But all the students are in the same boat — they're all first-timers on the stand-up stage.
"Everyone's really nervous, and everyone's kind of dreading it almost, but also, I'm really excited to see everybody else's," said junior Bailey Alonge.