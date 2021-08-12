South Dakota Department of Health resumes daily COVID-19 updates

Due to an increase in new COVID-19 cases statewide, the South Dakota Department of Health resumed its daily release of COVID-19 data Thursday.

The COVID-19 dashboard will be updated on the DOH’s website by noon Monday through Friday. The health department had moved to weekly updates in July because the state was averaging 10-15 new cases daily. In contrast, during the first week of August, 90 cases per day were reported to the health department — a 73% increase from the 52 cases per day reported the week prior.

As of Thursday, the state saw 134 new confirmed cases, 19 new probable cases and 1,210 active cases. Statewide, 76 people are currently hospitalized with COVID. To date, 2,051 South Dakotans have died of COVID-19.

In Pennington County, there are 31 new confirmed cases, one new probable case and 210 active cases of COVID. There is a high level of community spread in the county now.

In the Black Hills region, 5% of patients hospitalized have COVID-19; 27 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, with eight people in the intensive care unit and five people on ventilators.