South Dakota Department of Health resumes daily COVID-19 updates

Due to an increase in new COVID-19 cases statewide, the South Dakota Department of Health resumed its daily release of COVID-19 data Thursday.
The COVID-19 dashboard will be updated on the DOH’s website by noon Monday through Friday. The health department had moved to weekly updates in July because the state was averaging 10-15 new cases daily. In contrast, during the first week of August, 90 cases per day were reported to the health department — a 73% increase from the 52 cases per day reported the week prior.
As of Thursday, the state saw 134 new confirmed cases, 19 new probable cases and 1,210 active cases. Statewide, 76 people are currently hospitalized with COVID. To date, 2,051 South Dakotans have died of COVID-19.
In Pennington County, there are 31 new confirmed cases, one new probable case and 210 active cases of COVID. There is a high level of community spread in the county now.
In the Black Hills region, 5% of patients hospitalized have COVID-19; 27 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, with eight people in the intensive care unit and five people on ventilators.
For vaccinations, 60% of the state’s population aged 12 years and older has had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 54.85% have completed a full series, which translates to 390,837 individual people.
In Pennington County, 78,342 doses have been administered among 42,916 people — 7,492 of which only have one dose, and 35,424 of which have completed a two-dose series.
Elsewhere West River, Meade County has five new confirmed cases, one new probable case and 39 active infections and substantial community spread; for vaccination, Meade has vaccinated 7,765 people. Butte County has one confirmed case, 16 active cases and high community spread; it’s vaccinated 3,009 people. Lawrence County has four new confirmed cases, 40 active infections and high community spread; the county has vaccinated 10,608 people. Custer County has four new confirmed cases, 32 active infections and high community spread; the county has vaccinated 3,513 people. Fall River County has three new confirmed cases, 21 active infections and high community spread; and has vaccinated 2,750 people.
For more COVID-19 data and information, visit the DOH website at http://doh.sd.gov/COVID/dashboard.aspx.