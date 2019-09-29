Elk are found primarily in the Black Hills; however, limited herds occupy prairie landscapes in Fall River, Meade, Butte, Bennett and Gregory counties. South Dakota's present-day elk herd, residing in the Black Hills, consists of more than 6,000 Rocky Mountain elk. Only South Dakota residents are eligible to apply for and receive an elk license in South Dakota.
You may apply for any and all seasons for which you are eligible; however for equitable distribution of licenses you will be limited to one elk license for the year. Licenses are drawn in sequence from season to season.
|Elk Season - Custer State Park Archery
|Season Dates
Start: Sep 1, 2019
End: Sep 30, 2019
|Online Application Dates
Start: Apr 24, 2019
End: May 22, 2019
|Elk Season - Black Hills Firearms
|See application for season dates.
Start: Oct 1, 2019
End: Dec 31, 2019
|Online Application Dates
Start: Apr 24, 2019
End: May 22, 2019
|Elk Season - Custer State Park Firearms
|Season Dates
Start: Oct 1, 2019
End: Oct 31, 2019
|Online Application Dates
Start: Apr 24, 2019
End: May 22, 2019