South Dakota GOP lawmakers not worried about armed protests despite FBI warning

Haugaard was spotted attending a “Stop the Steal” rally in Sioux Falls earlier this month but said he has not closely followed the news as law enforcement has identified and arrested those involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

But Wiik has raised questions about who the rioters at the U.S. Capitol were, suggesting that they were not supporters of the president.

“No one knows who is who,” he said. “Anyone can put on a Trump hat.”

Records show that the insurrectionist mob was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals.

Forum News Service first reported that Wiik had emailed a constituent with debunked evidence to claim that the mob was infiltrated by leftist extremists. In an interview with The Associated Press, Wiik backed off some of the claims in the email, saying, “Let’s just find out who did it and prosecute them individually.”