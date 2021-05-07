South Dakota men turn Flyover Country into budding brand

They settled on a simple airplane design, displayed on T-shirts, sweatshirts, masks and other apparel pieces. But it's not just a piece of clothing: it's a message.

"People can buy stuff from whoever, but for us it's about having a real connection and teaching each other about each other," Hariri said.

To accompany their products, the two create video series interviewing people in Sioux Falls about why they live in South Dakota and what difference they're making while living here. Eventually, the two want to expand to interview people across the region.

Scott Heckel, co-owner and head brewer at Severance Brewing Co., shared his story with Flyover Country to inspire others who grew up in the Midwest and "thought they had to move out to accomplish something."

"We could have tried to start a brewery anywhere," the Aberdeen native said. "But we saw the potential in Sioux Falls and thought it was a good opportunity to celebrate what my wife and I believe in and stick to our Midwest roots."

"Every winter when the temperature drops, you ask why you live here, and you reflect on those things that make you want to stay," he added.