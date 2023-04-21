South Dakota is one of the 31 U.S. states without a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The policy, enacted in 19 states and D.C., is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people. The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates say the policy is concerning because it entails firearm removal.

Not only was a bill to implement red-flag laws killed in the South Dakota legislature this year, but South Dakota was also one of just four states that didn’t apply for funding from the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was designed to help states create or implement so-called extreme risk protection order laws.

Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism Team reached out to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety to ask why the state didn’t apply for funding through the bill; a representative of the department did not respond to our request for comment as of press time.

The red-flag bill filed earlier this year by state Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, were unanimously disposed of in a state legislative committee in February. At the time, a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association testified against the bill.

In addition, no member of South Dakota’s congressional delegation voted for the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds voted against it, along with Rep. Dusty Johnson.

Johnson said in late March, in the aftermath of the Nashville shooting, that instead of gun control, there needs to be a “major and transformative investment in behavioral health.”

South Dakota had 120 firearm deaths in 2020, according to federal data, or 13.6 gun deaths per 100,000 people.