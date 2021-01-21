South Dakota saw 12.6 million tourists in 2020, state reports at conference

PIERRE | A reduction in visitors and tourism income in 2020 broke a 10-year streak of industry growth, the Department of Tourism reported Thursday.

The number of visitors to South Dakota dropped by 13% in 2020 to 12.6 million, according to an annual study by Tourism Economics. Nevertheless, the industry's annual two-day conference in Pierre was marked with optimism with many companies saying things were not as bad as they could have been.

Some attendees credited Gov. Kristi Noem's decision to forgo many coronavirus restrictions while marketing the state as “open for business,” saying it could result in even better visitor numbers this year.

“The hard work that you did during the darkest days of 2020 will help bring folks back to our state to find the freedom that they’ve been longing to experience for nearly a year,” Noem told the crowd at an awards ceremony Thursday.

Visitors to South Dakota spent $3.4 billion, a decline of 18% from 2019. The Department of Tourism said that wasn't as bad as many other spots across the country, which saw a 45% downturn. Visitor spending contributed $2.6 billion, making up 4.7% of the state's economy.

