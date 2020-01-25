South Dakota winter 5K raises money to provide Labs for vets

Tschirhart was paired up with a dog, Brody, but joined up with the Air Force and needed to do some training for his new position. Then he heard of Campbell's situation and had an idea. What if Campbell took Brody while Tschirhart trained Campbell's new dog, Bodhi?

Tschirhart called Campbell. It was a phone call that changed everything.

"I met Jake and I was just like, wow, like this guy is truly just the definition of selfless and humble," Campbell said. "We just clicked right away and me and Brody clicked right away, and now I have the most normality in my life thanks to Brody, for the first time in 10 years. I couldn't sleep. I would have night terrors every night. I couldn't even go to the grocery store. I went from that to literally not being stressed out ever. It's like I've gotten my one of my teammates back. And I've got a massive family. I have my tribe and that tribe is Labs for Liberty."

In the six months since Brody joined Campbell and his family in Cincinnati, life has changed drastically. Campbell found the strength to quit opioids, cold turkey, throwing them in the toilet the night before his wife discovered she was pregnant. For two weeks, Campbell endured withdrawal — nausea, sleepless nights, anxiety.