South Dakotans say handwashing best method to mitigate COVID-19

Most South Dakotans consider handwashing to be the best measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and there isn’t widespread support in the state for vaccination incentives, according to data from a poll conducted through South Dakota State University.

The SDSU Poll, a research group housed in SDSU’s School of American and Global Studies, conducted a survey from July 31 to Aug. 14 asking 573 South Dakota voters about the impact of the pandemic on their daily lives. This is the third such study the poll group has conducted on COVID-19; the first two were in October 2020 and April 2021.

As part of this study, researchers asked participants to rank six COVID mitigation measures in terms of how important they are to bringing the pandemic under control. Overall, participants ranked washing hands as the most important way to prevent the spread of COVID, followed by getting vaccinated, avoiding groups, wearing masks, taking vitamins and avoiding travel.

The results showed that South Dakota Democrats and Republicans had vastly different opinions about the most effective strategies to slow the spread of the virus.