South Dakotans say handwashing best method to mitigate COVID-19

Most South Dakotans consider handwashing to be the best measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and there isn’t widespread support in the state for vaccination incentives, according to data from a poll conducted through South Dakota State University.
The SDSU Poll, a research group housed in SDSU’s School of American and Global Studies, conducted a survey from July 31 to Aug. 14 asking 573 South Dakota voters about the impact of the pandemic on their daily lives. This is the third such study the poll group has conducted on COVID-19; the first two were in October 2020 and April 2021.
As part of this study, researchers asked participants to rank six COVID mitigation measures in terms of how important they are to bringing the pandemic under control. Overall, participants ranked washing hands as the most important way to prevent the spread of COVID, followed by getting vaccinated, avoiding groups, wearing masks, taking vitamins and avoiding travel.
The results showed that South Dakota Democrats and Republicans had vastly different opinions about the most effective strategies to slow the spread of the virus.
Democrats said vaccination was the most important measure to control the spread while Republicans said hand washing was the most important. Wearing a mask was the second-most important measure for Democrats, but it was last in Republicans’ rankings. Republican voters said avoiding groups was the second-most important measure to control COVID.
Researchers said the difference in results shows how political divisions have shaped COVID mitigation attitudes and that they help explain why vaccination rates among South Dakota Republicans are far lower than among Democrats. Generally, Independents fall in the middle.
“While Democratic Party leadership has generally embraced the advice of scientists and public health officials, many prominent Republican politicians have repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic and sharply criticized policies aimed at mandating masks or vaccination. It is clear that South Dakotans are taking cues from their parties, shaping their attitudes towards the perceived efficacy of COVID-19 mitigation measures,” a press release from the SDSU Poll said.
SDSU Poll Research Associate and Assistant Professor of Political Science Filip Viskupic said it’s important to note that the study only measured citizens’ attitudes about various mitigation measures, not the efficacy of those measures.
Researchers said the findings are not very surprising given the politicization of pandemic responses.
“Masks have been thoroughly demonized by the right. They’ve been front and center in so many conversations about schools, stores, public places and mandates, so it’s no surprise that came down as the least important mitigation method for Republicans,” said SDSU Poll Director and Associate Professor of Political Science David Wiltse said.
Researchers surmise that hand-washing is number one on Republicans’ list of effective mitigation measures because it has not been politicized the way masking has and it is a less intrusive change to people’s daily lives.
Low support for vaccination incentives
Researchers also asked participants to rank eight strategies for vaccine incentives and penalties and found that neither Republicans nor Democrats are strong supporters of any incentives or penalties at the statewide level. The data shows Republicans more strongly oppose those policies than Democrats, but that Democratic support for state-initiated incentives and penalties is fairly neutral.
“We must note that this is not an opposition to public health messaging promoting vaccination per se, but a belief that the state should not be using promotion methods beyond persuasion,” an SDSU press release clarified.
The incentive questions were not referring to small-scale vaccine incentives like Brookings’ vaccine lottery, SDSU’s vaccination incentives or the recent clinic in Rapid City that offered $100 gift cards to people getting a COVID vaccine.
“South Dakotans are not enthusiastic about a robust, statewide vaccination incentive campaign,” Viskupic said.
Wiltse said he was surprised at the lack of appetite for any sort of incentive. There was a little support among Democrats, mostly for sanctions banning the unvaccinated from flying and raising the cost of health insurance.
“Everything else, for all groups, have not gained much traction in South Dakota. I’m surprised the incentives and positive reinforcements didn’t have more popularity,” he said. “I’m kind of surprised it didn’t catch among the Democrats; I thought it would.”
The SDSU Poll will continue to publish results based on their findings around patient and health care provider rights, family disagreements on COVID-related issues and questions about the origin of the virus in the coming weeks.