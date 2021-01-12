 Skip to main content
Spearfish Fire Department responds to Air Systems Mechanical building fire

Air Systems Mechanical Fire

Monday afternoon the Spearfish Fire Department knocked down a fire in a commercial building located on Seaton Circle. The fire spread into a wall, which had to be opened up for firefighters to extinguish the flames. 

 Spearfish Fire Department

The Spearfish Fire Department knocked down a structure fire on Seaton Circle on Monday with three engines, one ladder truck and about 20 personnel.

Fire Chief Travis Ladson said someone reported flames and smoke coming out of the commercial structure at approximately 3:52 p.m. The suite from which the smoke was billowing houses Air Systems Mechanical. Also housed in the building are Rolling Bones Outdoors and Something Borrowed, LLC.

Crews found hot spots and fire in the wall, causing them to open a section of the wall to extinguish the additional flames. Firefighters then checked the attic, finding hot spots in the insulation that were subsequently cooled and put out.

