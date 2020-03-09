Spring is coming and with it floods

Whether Punxsutawney Phil’s early spring prediction is correct or not, warmer temperatures will eventually come and melt the blanket of snow winter gave us this year. Many areas of Region VIII have an above-average snowpack and it seems that nearly every week this winter has included a major snowstorm in our area.

The water from melting snow will flow into streams, rivers and lakes…and potentially for some, your homes. Not much can be done to avoid a flood when water levels rise. You can, however, take steps now to minimize how much a flood affects you.

An inch of water in your home is enough to cause significant damage. Drywall will need to be replaced, water heaters or furnaces can be damaged, and if water reaches your outlets you could need extensive electrical work. On top of that, you may need to deal with damage to priceless items like family heirlooms or hard to replace documents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

One way to minimize the impact of a flood is to look around your home and visualize what flood waters would do to your belongings. Transfer items stored in cardboard boxes to waterproof tubs, move valuables higher in your home and make digital backups of important documents.