State Board of Education Standards approves medical cannabis policy

The Board of Education Standards unanimously approved revisions to the state Department of Education’s proposed medical cannabis rules Friday morning.
No public comment was offered during the special meeting.
Department of Education attorney Diane Roy gave the Board an overview of the current state of cannabis statutes in the state and country. The Department of Health is currently working on drafting the medical cannabis forms required to certify someone as a medical user in the state, and she said there will likely be a specific form to allow the use of medical cannabis in a school setting.
Medical cannabis for minors may only be consumed in a non-smokable form and must be administered by a designated caregiver. The approved DOE rules state that after the cannabis is administered, the caregiver must remove all excess cannabis products from school grounds. Schools are also permitted to store the medical cannabis on school grounds in a locked container.
The state DOE was directed, as per SDCL 34-20G, to adopt provisions allowing for the use of medical cannabis on school grounds by students who are cardholders. The law directs the department to implement a policy by the first day of the school year following the statute’s passage and that the policy should include “substantively identical provisions” to Colorado Revised Statute 22-1-119.3 as of January 2019.
The South Dakota policy does not require a school district to implement a policy allowing student medical cannabis patients to store and administer cannabis, but gives them the opportunity to. Schools can also establish criteria allowing for the emergency administration of cannabis in the event of a life-threatening emergency.
Nothing in state statute requires school districts or personnel to store or administer cannabis. A school is not required to comply so long as the district can reasonably demonstrate it will lose federal funding due to its compliance with school medical cannabis policy or if the district posts a conspicuous statement on its website stating its decision not to comply with the policy. Roy said she was unaware of any schools in the country that lost federal funding due to compliance with state medical cannabis laws.
One of the board’s major concerns was how private schools would be included in the statute.
The education standards board reached out to Colorado’s Department of Education to ask about their implementation and confirmed Colorado DOE does not have any supervision over private schools in the state. The South Dakota DOE’s statute therefore will only apply to public schools and charter schools under the jurisdiction of the DOE.
Roy said that the education standards board did not have much choice in adopting the policy given the statute codified in 34-20G.
“We had to do what we had to do under the law,” she said. “It has to be substantively similar to Colorado’s.”
Board Chair Jacqueline Sly said that the rules the board promulgates today do not have to stay that way forever.
“This is a journey, not a destination. We’re doing the best we can to implement this, and it may be changing down the road,” Sly said.