State Board of Education Standards approves medical cannabis policy

The South Dakota policy does not require a school district to implement a policy allowing student medical cannabis patients to store and administer cannabis, but gives them the opportunity to. Schools can also establish criteria allowing for the emergency administration of cannabis in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

Nothing in state statute requires school districts or personnel to store or administer cannabis. A school is not required to comply so long as the district can reasonably demonstrate it will lose federal funding due to its compliance with school medical cannabis policy or if the district posts a conspicuous statement on its website stating its decision not to comply with the policy. Roy said she was unaware of any schools in the country that lost federal funding due to compliance with state medical cannabis laws.

One of the board’s major concerns was how private schools would be included in the statute.

The education standards board reached out to Colorado’s Department of Education to ask about their implementation and confirmed Colorado DOE does not have any supervision over private schools in the state. The South Dakota DOE’s statute therefore will only apply to public schools and charter schools under the jurisdiction of the DOE.