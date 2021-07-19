State Board of Education Standards medical cannabis rules to take effect

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Student attendance suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, the Department of education measures attendance data by chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10% or more of time enrolled in school. Due to quarantining guidelines, the DOE instead measured attendance by how many students missed 30 days or more during the school year.

Sanderson said in a normal year, 2 to 3% of the student population misses 30 or more days of school. In 2020-21, 6.5% of students missed 30 or more days and were most likely to be disengaged at an extreme level.

Eighty percent of those students came from 30 school districts throughout the state. Disproportionately impacted demographics included economically disadvantaged, homeless, Hispanic and Native American students.

Even though attendance was affected by the pandemic, 90% of school districts held in-person classes for the majority of the 2020-21 school year, Sanderson said.

The DOE is still waiting on academic assessment results to gauge students’ academic performance during the pandemic. Sanderson said the Department is internally conducting a series of data digs to look at how districts were impacted by COVID and to better understand districts’ priorities in utilizing federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.