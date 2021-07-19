State Board of Education Standards medical cannabis rules to take effect

The South Dakota Board of Education Standards’ rules for medical cannabis in schools have finished going through the approval process. The rules have been filed with the Secretary of State and will take effect 20 days after filing.
The rules, which as per state statute closely follow Colorado’s 2019 rules for medical cannabis administration in public schools, were unanimously approved during the Board’s meeting on July 9.
Medical cannabis for minors may only be consumed in a non-smokable form and must be administered by a designated caregiver. The approved DOE rules state that after the cannabis is administered, the caregiver must remove all excess cannabis products from school grounds. Schools are also permitted to store the medical cannabis on school grounds in a locked container. Nothing in the rules require a school district to implement a medical cannabis policy.
At Monday's Board meeting, members were thankful the process was complete.
“Everyone’s just glad were moving forward with that,” Board of Education Standards Chair Jacqueline Sly said.
COVID-19 reports
State Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson delivered a report updating the Board on student performance statistics from 2019-2021, as well as updates on work group progress.
Student attendance suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, the Department of education measures attendance data by chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10% or more of time enrolled in school. Due to quarantining guidelines, the DOE instead measured attendance by how many students missed 30 days or more during the school year.
Sanderson said in a normal year, 2 to 3% of the student population misses 30 or more days of school. In 2020-21, 6.5% of students missed 30 or more days and were most likely to be disengaged at an extreme level.
Eighty percent of those students came from 30 school districts throughout the state. Disproportionately impacted demographics included economically disadvantaged, homeless, Hispanic and Native American students.
Even though attendance was affected by the pandemic, 90% of school districts held in-person classes for the majority of the 2020-21 school year, Sanderson said.
The DOE is still waiting on academic assessment results to gauge students’ academic performance during the pandemic. Sanderson said the Department is internally conducting a series of data digs to look at how districts were impacted by COVID and to better understand districts’ priorities in utilizing federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Sanderson said a wide group of stakeholders would be participating in an education summit to provide recommendations on how to re-engage students and families in their education, as well as suggestions for improving summer and after-school programming and addressing educator recruitment and retention.
The social studies curriculum standards revision group, which includes around 50 educators statewide, is currently finalizing the process to revise current standards. The group’s proposal will be completed in August. Public comment on the proposed standards will open in August with four public hearings scheduled in September.
The Board of Education Standards’ next meeting will be held Sept. 20 in Aberdeen.