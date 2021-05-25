State Education Secretary slams Critical Race Theory in letter to feds

Other candidates advocated for teaching civics and history lessons that do not shy away from the nation’s past mistakes.

“I’m tired of our state being last and catching up to the rest of the world when it comes to race consciousness and acknowledgement,” Tatewin Means, Area 2 Board candidate, told the Journal last week. “We can’t skirt around the issue, and it’s everywhere. It’s been everywhere for hundreds of years, and we won’t see any improvement in employment rates or quality of life or in how many people are moving to Rapid City and choosing to live here until we can acknowledge that and reconcile the ugly truths with the past with the ugly truths of today.”

Area 1 Board candidate Natalie Slack said it is unfair to withhold information from children or gloss over more unsavory aspects of history. She said with the Internet, children have access to a wealth of information right at their fingertips and not teaching certain aspects of history in school does not guarantee children won’t find it on their own.

“Being afraid of something just because it has words like ‘critical’ or ‘race’ or ‘theory’ in it is sort of not doing a service to our kids who are willing to learn about these things and ask questions about them whether we present them to them or not,” Slack said. “We have to give kids these tools … as a mom, my number one goal is not to raise the smartest kids in the world, but the kids who can sit down across the table from someone whose background is nothing like theirs and learn something.”

