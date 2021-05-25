State Education Secretary slams Critical Race Theory in letter to feds

The State Secretary of Education and the State Historian both have expressed disapproval of the use of Critical Race Theory in civics and history education.
Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson sent a letter to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education on May 19 in response to the federal Department of Education’s proposed priorities for civics and education grants.
Sanderson wrote the South Dakota DOE does not support the example activities for “Projects That Incorporate Racially, Ethnically, Culturally, and Linguistically Diverse Perspectives into Teaching and Learning,” which suggests including the New York Times’ investigative series the 1619 Project among other examples into curriculums.
Using tools like the 1619 Project, which aims to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the center of the national narrative” in classrooms will be harmful to students’ development and affect their ability to unite as Americans, Sanderson wrote.
“Our students should understand the full picture of our nation’s history – our fundamental values, our greatest achievements, and the long struggles to overcome injustice. They should learn about the mistakes as well as the triumphs in appropriate contexts,” Sanderson said in the letter. “It is not the role of the U.S. Department of Education to prioritize curricular models that promote classroom environments where discrimination is combated with more discrimination. No student should be victimized or held responsible for actions by former generations.”
The second priority of the proposed federal grants is to promote information literacy skills. Sanderson wrote that is a worthy priority, but told the OESE to “consider the dissonance” between that priority and the first.
The letter also says the state is working to strengthen civics and history education and gives a brief overview of the state’s goals in doing so.
“If we discriminate against or victimize students for the actions of our ancestors, we’re impeding their ability to learn in the classroom today and their ability to lead with civility tomorrow. Classroom time should be spent developing knowledge based on facts and evidence and developing skills that require significant reflection and cognition,” Sanderson wrote.
Sanderson’s letter was sent as part of the public comment period for the federal DOE’s proposed priorities for American history and civics education grants.
A week earlier, the South Dakota Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee had sent a letter to the state DOE requesting that they hold off on applying for federal civics and history education grants until after the Legislature has a chance to review proposed legislation regarding civics education and the use of Critical Race Theory during the 2022 legislative session.
Additionally, Gov. Kristi Noem has signed the 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools, which condemns recent moves to reform civics and history education: “Our young people should be taught to view one another not according to race or gender, but as individuals made in the image of God,” the pledge reads.
“Teaching children to hate their country and each other is immoral and deeply harmful to our society and must be stopped,” it continues.
Local response to CRT in schools
School board candidates for Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education were divided in their approaches to history and civics education. Four candidates were outspoken against its use: Deb Baker, Breanna Funke, Gabe Doney, and Kate Thomas.
Baker also signed the 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools in her capacity as a Board candidate.
“If Children are not taught how America was founded, if they are not taught about our Constitutional Republic, they surely will not know what they lost when she is gone…and this is a slippery slope to Marxism/Socialism,” Baker, a candidate for the Board in Area 1, told the Journal via email last week.
Doney said children should be taught how to think, not what they should think.
“Ideas like ‘Critical Race Theory’ are dangerous and will tear our community and country apart at a time when we should be finding common ground. CRT, and ideas like it, are totally inconsistent with our Founders’ belief in the fundamental importance of the individual and the belief that all men are created equal. CRT impugns America as a whole as “systemically racist” rather than judging individuals by the content of their character and holding them accountable for their actions,” Doney, who is running for the Board in Area 3, told the Journal in an email last week.
Other candidates advocated for teaching civics and history lessons that do not shy away from the nation’s past mistakes.
“I’m tired of our state being last and catching up to the rest of the world when it comes to race consciousness and acknowledgement,” Tatewin Means, Area 2 Board candidate, told the Journal last week. “We can’t skirt around the issue, and it’s everywhere. It’s been everywhere for hundreds of years, and we won’t see any improvement in employment rates or quality of life or in how many people are moving to Rapid City and choosing to live here until we can acknowledge that and reconcile the ugly truths with the past with the ugly truths of today.”
Area 1 Board candidate Natalie Slack said it is unfair to withhold information from children or gloss over more unsavory aspects of history. She said with the Internet, children have access to a wealth of information right at their fingertips and not teaching certain aspects of history in school does not guarantee children won’t find it on their own.
“Being afraid of something just because it has words like ‘critical’ or ‘race’ or ‘theory’ in it is sort of not doing a service to our kids who are willing to learn about these things and ask questions about them whether we present them to them or not,” Slack said. “We have to give kids these tools … as a mom, my number one goal is not to raise the smartest kids in the world, but the kids who can sit down across the table from someone whose background is nothing like theirs and learn something.”