The state government of South Dakota will spend $45,000 to put on a free motivational conference in December.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kristi Noem’s office opened registration for the first South Dakota LEADS Conference. The one-day event will be Dec. 9 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Prospective attendees may register online at sdleads.sd.gov.
“This conference will be an unmatched experience for people interested in impacting the lives of the people around them,” Noem said in a news release.
The release did not disclose the event’s cost. The Journal requested the information and received it from Noem’s office.
The cost of the conference will be borne by the state Department of Social Services, which will spend $25,000 on it, and the state Department of Education, which will spend $20,000, according to Noem’s office.
Expenses for the conference include the fee of motivational speaker Clint Pulver, of Utah, but Noem’s office said Pulver’s exact fee has not yet been finalized. Other conference expenses include the facility rental, music and entertainment, travel costs for guests, food and signage, Noem’s office said.
The press release about the conference said it will have specialized tracks for students, educators and women. The student track (for middle- and high-schoolers) will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the educator track will be from 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and the women’s track will be from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
According to the website for the conference, the same three presenters will cycle through each track: Pulver; The Set Me Free Project, which is a nonprofit that fights sex trafficking; and Microsoft.
Noem’s office said Microsoft is providing speakers to the conference at no cost to the state. The conference website describes Microsoft’s presentation for the student track only as “Microsoft Session.” The Microsoft presentation for educators is titled “Addressing Classroom Challenges with Technology,” and the Microsoft presentation for women is titled “Professional Digital Presence.”
The conference website indicates that another speaker for the conference is yet to be announced.