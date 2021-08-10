State has dispersed 3.5% of $362 million for housing assistance

Though South Dakota received $362 million in federal funds for renters’ assistance, it has only spent 3.5%, or $12,932,336.97, so far. But that doesn’t mean the state is necessarily behind on utilizing the funds. The funding sources have varying dispersal dates attached, with the latest deadline in 2026.
As of July 30, the SD Cares Housing Assistance Program has received 3,921 applications requesting more than $7 million in rental assistance, $2 million in mortgage assistance, and over $900,000 in utilities assistance. In 2020 and 2021, the Housing Development Authority provided more than $6 million in assistance. Pennington County had the second-highest number of applicants in the state with 594.
The state received $200 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program I, $152 million from ERA II, and $10 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, according to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, the recipient of the funds. The funding will provide assistance to households at risk of losing their housing due to nonpayment of rent, mortgage or utilities, have experienced a negative financial impact due to COVID, and meet income eligibility guidelines. Rules dictate up to 10% of those funds can be used to pay for administrative services.
CARES Act funding needs to be dispersed by December 30, 2021; ERA I funding by September 30, 2022; ERA II funding by September 30, 2025; and Homeowner Assistance Fund funding by September 30, 2026. After those dates, the leftover funds will be transferred back to the Treasury. The Treasury will continue to evaluate need and spending levels, so states could see some variations in deadlines, according to Amanda Weisgram, director of marketing and research for the SD Housing Development Authority.
“South Dakota was one of the first states to get our ERA program up and running and funding dispersed on applicants' behalfs,” Weisgram told the Journal. “We were fortunate to have the software and partner agencies in place to begin accepting applications.”
In Round 1 of dispersal, 1,705 households were approved for assistance, in Round 2,362 were approved, and in Round 3, 51 were approved.
Renters eligible for rental assistance must be South Dakota residents, legally reside in the United States, be financially impacted by COVID-19, have a current household income that does not exceed the 80% Area Median Income for renter households, and owe past due rent, utilities or be unable to pay upcoming rent or utilities due to financial impact. Eligible renters must demonstrate economic hardship due either directly or indirectly to the pandemic for this relief. Houseless people can also apply for assistance to help with deposits for rentals. Nearly half — 49% — of approved applicants were 30% or below the AMI.
SDHDA partnered with 11 agencies throughout the state to help market the program, review applications and process payments. In Rapid City, the Housing Development Authority partnered with Pennington County Health and Human Services and Western South Dakota Community Action. The partnership is to ensure people in need of housing assistance would not have to wait a long time for their application to be processed.
Applicants complete and submit a SD Cares application on the SDHDA website or on one of its partners’ sites. SDHDA and partner agencies that administer the program will review the application; if needed, work with the client on missing applicant information; determine the applicant’s eligibility; and disperse funds. Payments are paid directly to the landlord or utility provider on the applicant’s behalf.
David Barnes, Executive Director of WSDCA, said a normal application takes 45 minutes to process and review. Applications are kept for 30 days in the event a required document is missing, and people can appeal if their application is denied, he said.
SDHDA has also provided information to landlords and management companies, public housing authorities, county health and human service offices, community action agencies, service providers such as legal aid, emergency shelters and counseling agencies, as well as state departments of Labor, Social Services and Human Services, according to Weisgram.
On the federal level, President Joe Biden extended the eviction moratorium for 30 days in areas that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorize as having substantial and high levels of COVID-19 community spread, which applies to 32 of South Dakota’s 66 counties.