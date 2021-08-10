State has dispersed 3.5% of $362 million for housing assistance

Though South Dakota received $362 million in federal funds for renters’ assistance, it has only spent 3.5%, or $12,932,336.97, so far. But that doesn’t mean the state is necessarily behind on utilizing the funds. The funding sources have varying dispersal dates attached, with the latest deadline in 2026.

As of July 30, the SD Cares Housing Assistance Program has received 3,921 applications requesting more than $7 million in rental assistance, $2 million in mortgage assistance, and over $900,000 in utilities assistance. In 2020 and 2021, the Housing Development Authority provided more than $6 million in assistance. Pennington County had the second-highest number of applicants in the state with 594.

The state received $200 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program I, $152 million from ERA II, and $10 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, according to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, the recipient of the funds. The funding will provide assistance to households at risk of losing their housing due to nonpayment of rent, mortgage or utilities, have experienced a negative financial impact due to COVID, and meet income eligibility guidelines. Rules dictate up to 10% of those funds can be used to pay for administrative services.